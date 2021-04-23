Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Elijah Moore among 5 WRs selected

If the great Charles Dickens were still with us today, he would probably write a novel about the NFL draft. (OK, maybe not, but please roll with me here.)

His story would probably revolve around a grumpy old man who reads NFL mock drafts and complains about them.

"Every idiot that goes about writing mock drafts should be boiled in his own pudding," the character might say.

But then one night, three spirits would appear to show the curmudgeon the light. One would be the "Ghost of Things that SHOULD Be", a second the "Ghost of Things that WOULD Be" and finally the "Ghost of Things that COULD Be."

The first spirit would explain that mock drafts are usually not a vision of what the writer believes each team should do. The apparition would explain that these projections are not meant to indicate there is but only one player at each pick that is the correct one for the team to select.

The second specter appears to explain that any prediction, whether attempting to forecast football game results, economic activity or the weather, is modelled on past events. Therefore, mock drafts are attempting to show what would be -- if teams followed patterns from previous years. The kindly presence will then explain that there are always variations between past and future events -- so no mock draft will be 100 percent accurate.

The third ghost will then come to the aged football fan, explaining that mock drafts represent only one of many different scenarios that could unfold on draft weekend given each franchise's player evaluations and short- and long-term needs.

After hearing the guidance of the ghosts, our ill-tempered protagonist sings a new tune, exclaiming that he will "honor mock drafts in my heart, and try to keep them there all offseason! I will know that mock drafts are not what SHOULD or WOULD be, but only what COULD be!"

Please enjoy the following seven-round mock in that vein. Keep in mind that this projection does not benefit from the 11th-hour information that will trickle out leading up to Round 1. It does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where players might fall.

Pick
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S
Pick
34
New York Jets
New York Jets
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge
Pick
35
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(via Falcons)
Carlos Basham Jr.
Carlos Basham Jr.
Wake Forest · Edge
Pick
36
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Clemson · RB
Pick
37
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR
Pick
38
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · WR
Pick
39
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
North Carolina · RB
Pick
40
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jamin Davis
Jamin Davis
Kentucky · LB
Pick
41
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Asante Samuel Jr.
Asante Samuel Jr.
Florida State · CB
Pick
42
New York Giants
New York Giants
Dyami Brown
Dyami Brown
North Carolina · WR
Pick
43
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Joe Tryon
Joe Tryon
Washington · Edge
Rank
44
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Freiermuth
Penn State · TE
Pick
45
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes
Georgia · CB
Pick
46
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Kelvin Joseph
Kelvin Joseph
Kentucky · CB
Pick
47
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Samuel Cosmi
Samuel Cosmi
Texas · OT
Pick
48
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Richie Grant
Richie Grant
UCF · S
Pick
49
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Rondale Moore
Rondale Moore
Purdue · WR
Pick
50
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson
Alabama · C
Pick
51
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Dillon Radunz
Dillon Radunz
North Dakota State · OT
Pick
52
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland
Oregon · S
Pick
53
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Hunter Long
Hunter Long
Boston College · TE
Pick
54
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Nick Bolton
Nick Bolton
Missouri · LB
Pick
55
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Stone Forsythe
Stone Forsythe
Florida · OT
Pick
56
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB
Pick
57
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Robinson
Aaron Robinson
UCF · CB
Pick
58
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan · OT
Pick
59
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Alim McNeill
Alim McNeill
N.C. State · DT
Pick
60
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
D'Wayne Eskridge
D'Wayne Eskridge
Western Michigan · WR
Pick
61
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Elijah Molden
Elijah Molden
Washington · CB
Pick
62
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Quinn Meinerz
Quinn Meinerz
Wisconsin-Whitewater · C
Pick
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Ronnie Perkins
Ronnie Perkins
Oklahoma · Edge
Pick
64
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Daviyon Nixon
Daviyon Nixon
Iowa · DT

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

