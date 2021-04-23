Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Bucs select WR with final pick

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 01:52 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

EDITOR'S NOTE: This mock draft was updated following the Kansas City Chiefs' acquisition of Orlando Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

If the great Charles Dickens were still with us today, he would probably write a novel about the NFL draft. (OK, maybe not, but please roll with me here.)

His story would probably revolve around a grumpy old man who reads NFL mock drafts and complains about them.

"Every idiot that goes about writing mock drafts should be boiled in his own pudding," the character might say.

But then one night, three spirits would appear to show the curmudgeon the light. One would be the "Ghost of Things that SHOULD Be", a second the "Ghost of Things that WOULD Be" and finally the "Ghost of Things that COULD Be."

The first spirit would explain that mock drafts are usually not a vision of what the writer believes each team should do. The apparition would explain that these projections are not meant to indicate there is but only one player at each pick that is the correct one for the team to select.

The second specter appears to explain that any prediction, whether attempting to forecast football game results, economic activity or the weather, is modelled on past events. Therefore, mock drafts are attempting to show what would be -- if teams followed patterns from previous years. The kindly presence will then explain that there are always variations between past and future events -- so no mock draft will be 100 percent accurate.

The third ghost will then come to the aged football fan, explaining that mock drafts represent only one of many different scenarios that could unfold on draft weekend given each franchise's player evaluations and short- and long-term needs.

After hearing the guidance of the ghosts, our ill-tempered protagonist sings a new tune, exclaiming that he will "honor mock drafts in my heart, and try to keep them there all offseason! I will know that mock drafts are not what SHOULD or WOULD be, but only what COULD be!"

Please enjoy the following seven-round mock in that vein. Keep in mind that this projection does not benefit from the 11th-hour information that will trickle out leading up to Round 1. It does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where players might fall.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF’s draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Pick
229
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Rashad Weaver
Rashad Weaver
Pittsburgh · Edge


Pick
230
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Marlon Tuipulotu
Marlon Tuipulotu
USC · DT


Pick
231
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Larnel Coleman
Larnel Coleman
UMass Amherst · OT
Pick
232
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Roy Lopez
Roy Lopez
Arizona · DT

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
233
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Jaelon Darden
Jaelon Darden
North Texas · WR


Pick
234
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Garret Wallow
Garret Wallow
TCU · LB


Pick
235
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brendon White
Brendon White
Rutgers · S


Pick
236
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Amen Ogbongbemiga
Amen Ogbongbemiga
Oklahoma State · LB


Pick
237
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Dax Milne
Dax Milne
BYU · WR

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
238
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Chandon Herring
Chandon Herring
BYU · OG

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
239
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Alani Pututau
Alani Pututau
Adams State College · Edge

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
240
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Matt Farniok
Matt Farniok
Nebraska · OG
Pick
241
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Miller Forristall
Miller Forristall
Alabama · TE
Pick
242
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Israel Mukuamu
Israel Mukuamu
South Carolina · CB

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
243
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Larry Borom
Larry Borom
Missouri · OG

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
244
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Nick McCloud
Nick McCloud
Notre Dame · CB
Pick
245
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Artayvious Lynn
Artayvious Lynn
TCU · TE
Pick
246
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Thomas Fletcher
Thomas Fletcher
Alabama · LS

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
247
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Nate McCrary
Nate McCrary
Saginaw Valley State · RB
Pick
248
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Antonio Phillips
Antonio Phillips
Ball State · CB


Pick
249
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tre Brown
Tre Brown
Oklahoma · CB
Pick
250
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jaylon Moore
Jaylon Moore
Western Michigan · OT

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
251
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jason Pinnock
Jason Pinnock
Pittsburgh · CB
Pick
252
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Marquez Stevenson
Marquez Stevenson
Houston · WR

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
253
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Lawrence Woods
Lawrence Woods
Truman State University · CB
Pick
254
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Brady Breeze
Brady Breeze
Oregon · S


Pick
255
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Marcus Murphy
Marcus Murphy
Mississippi State · S


Pick
256
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Dez Fitzpatrick
Dez Fitzpatrick
Louisville · WR
Pick
257
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Mac McCain III
Mac McCain III
North Carolina A&T · CB
Pick
258
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Devon Key
Devon Key
Western Kentucky · S
Pick
259
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rico Bussey
Rico Bussey
Hawaii · WR


Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Washington picks QB Davis Mills

In Round 3 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sees only one QB -- Davis Mills -- coming off the board. Where will the Stanford passer land?
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 5: 49ers add offensive weaponry

In Round 5 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers spend all three of their picks on offensive players.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Eagles select Notre Dame QB Ian Book

In Round 6 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles, Patriots and Saints select quarterbacks.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 4: Cowboys select WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

In Round 4 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cowboys add to their already stacked WR corps with USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Broncos, Bears trade up for QBs

In Chad Reuter's first and only seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sees both the Broncos and the Bears trading up -- in Chicago's case, 12 spots -- to select QBs. 
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Elijah Moore among 5 WRs selected

In Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has Ole Miss' Elijah Moore as the first of five WRs selected in Round 2.
news

2021 NFL Draft: 17 prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

With a week to go until the 2021 NFL Draft, Charles Davis reveals 17 prospects he'd adamantly advocate for in the war room. Which quarterback made his list?
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top running backs? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft offers some enticing running backs with multifaceted skill sets. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Seven takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

With a little more than a week to go before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event during a media conference call on Wednesday. Chase Goodbread provides seven takeaways from the hour-and-a-half-long session.
news

Talent is vital, but team fit might be more important to QB success in NFL

Talent or team fit? It's a question NFL teams and fans debate every year. In a draft loaded with top quarterbacks, the answer could ultimately determine the fates of several teams over the next decade.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0

Bucky Brooks updates his ranking of the top five prospects at each position roughly one week ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Who climbed into his rankings? Who fell out?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW