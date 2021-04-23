Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 4: Cowboys select WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

EDITOR'S NOTE: This mock draft was updated following the Kansas City Chiefs' acquisition of Orlando Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

If the great Charles Dickens were still with us today, he would probably write a novel about the NFL draft. (OK, maybe not, but please roll with me here.)

His story would probably revolve around a grumpy old man who reads NFL mock drafts and complains about them.

"Every idiot that goes about writing mock drafts should be boiled in his own pudding," the character might say.

But then one night, three spirits would appear to show the curmudgeon the light. One would be the "Ghost of Things that SHOULD Be", a second the "Ghost of Things that WOULD Be" and finally the "Ghost of Things that COULD Be."

The first spirit would explain that mock drafts are usually not a vision of what the writer believes each team should do. The apparition would explain that these projections are not meant to indicate there is but only one player at each pick that is the correct one for the team to select.

The second specter appears to explain that any prediction, whether attempting to forecast football game results, economic activity or the weather, is modelled on past events. Therefore, mock drafts are attempting to show what would be -- if teams followed patterns from previous years. The kindly presence will then explain that there are always variations between past and future events -- so no mock draft will be 100 percent accurate.

The third ghost will then come to the aged football fan, explaining that mock drafts represent only one of many different scenarios that could unfold on draft weekend given each franchise's player evaluations and short- and long-term needs.

After hearing the guidance of the ghosts, our ill-tempered protagonist sings a new tune, exclaiming that he will "honor mock drafts in my heart, and try to keep them there all offseason! I will know that mock drafts are not what SHOULD or WOULD be, but only what COULD be!"

Please enjoy the following seven-round mock in that vein. Keep in mind that this projection does not benefit from the 11th-hour information that will trickle out leading up to Round 1. It does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where players might fall.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF’s draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Pick
106
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Notre Dame · Edge


Pick
107
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brandon Stephens
Brandon Stephens
SMU · CB


Pick
108
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(via Falcons)
Elijah Mitchell
Elijah Mitchell
Louisiana · RB

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
109
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Tamorrion Terry
Tamorrion Terry
Florida State · WR
Pick
110
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Wyatt Davis
Wyatt Davis
Ohio State · OG
Pick
111
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Tre' McKitty
Tre' McKitty
Georgia · TE


Pick
112
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond
Texas A&M · QB
Pick
113
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Jackson Carman
Jackson Carman
Clemson · OG
Pick
114
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Ta'Quon Graham
Ta'Quon Graham
Texas · DT
Pick
115
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown
USC · WR


Pick
116
New York Giants
New York Giants
Josh Myers
Josh Myers
Ohio State · C


Pick
117
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Keith Taylor
Keith Taylor
Washington · CB

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
118
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Ernest Jones
Ernest Jones
South Carolina · LB
Pick
119
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kyle Trask
Kyle Trask
Florida · QB
Pick
120
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Demetric Felton
Demetric Felton
UCLA · WR
Pick
121
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kary Vincent Jr.
Kary Vincent Jr.
LSU · CB
Pick
122
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tommy Togiai
Tommy Togiai
Ohio State · DT
Pick
123
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Bobby Brown III
Bobby Brown III
Texas A&M · DT

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
124
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Khalil Herbert
Khalil Herbert
Virginia Tech · RB
Pick
125
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jamar Johnson
Jamar Johnson
Indiana · S

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
126
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
John Bates
John Bates
Boise State · TE

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
127
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Robert Rochell
Robert Rochell
Central Arkansas · CB
Pick
128
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Daelin Hayes
Daelin Hayes
Notre Dame · Edge
Pick
129
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Tylan Wallace
Tylan Wallace
Oklahoma State · WR
Pick
130
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson
Oklahoma · RB
Pick
131
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyree Gillespie
Tyree Gillespie
Missouri · S
Pick
132
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Kylin Hill
Kylin Hill
Mississippi State · RB
Pick
133
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kenny Randall
Kenny Randall
Charleston · DT


Pick
134
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Elerson Smith
Elerson Smith
Northern Iowa · Edge
Pick
135
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(via Packers)
Quincy Roche
Quincy Roche
Miami · Edge
Pick
136
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Janarius Robinson
Janarius Robinson
Florida State · Edge
Pick
137
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aaron Banks
Aaron Banks
Notre Dame · OG


Pick
138
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Dan Moore Jr.
Dan Moore Jr.
Texas A&M · OT

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
139
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Sadarius Hutcherson
Sadarius Hutcherson
South Carolina · OG

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
140
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodarius Williams
Rodarius Williams
Oklahoma State · CB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
141
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
Oregon State · Edge

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
142
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(via Packers)
Jacob Harris
Jacob Harris
UCF · TE

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
143
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Derrick Barnes
Derrick Barnes
Purdue · LB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
144
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Racey McMath
Racey McMath
LSU · WR

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Bucs select WR with final pick

In Round 7 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bucs close out the proceedings by adding a WR for Tom Brady.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Washington picks QB Davis Mills

In Round 3 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sees only one QB -- Davis Mills -- coming off the board. Where will the Stanford passer land?
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 5: 49ers add offensive weaponry

In Round 5 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers spend all three of their picks on offensive players.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Eagles select Notre Dame QB Ian Book

In Round 6 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles, Patriots and Saints select quarterbacks.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Broncos, Bears trade up for QBs

In Chad Reuter's first and only seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sees both the Broncos and the Bears trading up -- in Chicago's case, 12 spots -- to select QBs. 
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Elijah Moore among 5 WRs selected

In Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has Ole Miss' Elijah Moore as the first of five WRs selected in Round 2.
news

2021 NFL Draft: 17 prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

With a week to go until the 2021 NFL Draft, Charles Davis reveals 17 prospects he'd adamantly advocate for in the war room. Which quarterback made his list?
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top running backs? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft offers some enticing running backs with multifaceted skill sets. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Seven takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

With a little more than a week to go before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event during a media conference call on Wednesday. Chase Goodbread provides seven takeaways from the hour-and-a-half-long session.
news

Talent is vital, but team fit might be more important to QB success in NFL

Talent or team fit? It's a question NFL teams and fans debate every year. In a draft loaded with top quarterbacks, the answer could ultimately determine the fates of several teams over the next decade.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0

Bucky Brooks updates his ranking of the top five prospects at each position roughly one week ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Who climbed into his rankings? Who fell out?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW