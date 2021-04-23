Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Washington picks QB Davis Mills

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

If the great Charles Dickens were still with us today, he would probably write a novel about the NFL draft. (OK, maybe not, but please roll with me here.)

His story would probably revolve around a grumpy old man who reads NFL mock drafts and complains about them.

"Every idiot that goes about writing mock drafts should be boiled in his own pudding," the character might say.

But then one night, three spirits would appear to show the curmudgeon the light. One would be the "Ghost of Things that SHOULD Be", a second the "Ghost of Things that WOULD Be" and finally the "Ghost of Things that COULD Be."

The first spirit would explain that mock drafts are usually not a vision of what the writer believes each team should do. The apparition would explain that these projections are not meant to indicate there is but only one player at each pick that is the correct one for the team to select.

The second specter appears to explain that any prediction, whether attempting to forecast football game results, economic activity or the weather, is modelled on past events. Therefore, mock drafts are attempting to show what would be -- if teams followed patterns from previous years. The kindly presence will then explain that there are always variations between past and future events -- so no mock draft will be 100 percent accurate.

The third ghost will then come to the aged football fan, explaining that mock drafts represent only one of many different scenarios that could unfold on draft weekend given each franchise's player evaluations and short- and long-term needs.

After hearing the guidance of the ghosts, our ill-tempered protagonist sings a new tune, exclaiming that he will "honor mock drafts in my heart, and try to keep them there all offseason! I will know that mock drafts are not what SHOULD or WOULD be, but only what COULD be!"

Please enjoy the following seven-round mock in that vein. Keep in mind that this projection does not benefit from the 11th-hour information that will trickle out leading up to Round 1. It does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where players might fall.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF’s draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Pick
65
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Baron Browning
Baron Browning
Ohio State · LB
Pick
66
New York Jets
New York Jets
Anthony Schwartz
Anthony Schwartz
Auburn · WR


Pick
67
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Jabril Cox
Jabril Cox
LSU · LB
Pick
68
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Carter
Michael Carter
North Carolina · RB

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
69
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Alabama · DT


Pick
70
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Paulson Adebo
Paulson Adebo
Stanford · CB

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
71
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Broncos)
Kendrick Green
Kendrick Green
Illinois · OG


Pick
72
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Florida State · S

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
73
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste
Minnesota · CB

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
74
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Davis Mills
Davis Mills
Stanford · QB


Pick
75
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Joseph Ossai
Joseph Ossai
Texas · Edge


Pick
76
New York Giants
New York Giants
Trey Sermon
Trey Sermon
Ohio State · RB


Pick
77
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Shaun Wade
Shaun Wade
Ohio State · CB

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
78
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Tutu Atwell
Tutu Atwell
Louisville · WR
Pick
79
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Pete Werner
Pete Werner
Ohio State · LB

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
80
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Smith
Trey Smith
Tennessee · OG

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
81
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Marvin Wilson
Marvin Wilson
Florida State · DT

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
82
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Brevin Jordan
Brevin Jordan
Miami · TE
Pick
83
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via Bears)
Divine Deablo
Divine Deablo
Virginia Tech · S
Pick
84
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Chauncey Golston
Chauncey Golston
Iowa · Edge


Pick
85
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Amari Rodgers
Amari Rodgers
Clemson · WR

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
86
New York Jets
New York Jets
Walker Little
Walker Little
Stanford · OT
Pick
87
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Gainwell
Memphis · RB

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
88
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Osa Odighizuwa
Osa Odighizuwa
UCLA · Edge
Pick
89
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Syracuse · CB
Pick
90
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Ben Cleveland
Ben Cleveland
Georgia · OG
Pick
91
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Dayo Odeyingbo
Dayo Odeyingbo
Vanderbilt · DE


Pick
92
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Milton Williams
Milton Williams
Louisiana Tech · DT

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
93
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tommy Tremble
Tommy Tremble
Notre Dame · TE


Pick
94
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Simi Fehoko
Simi Fehoko
Stanford · WR

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
95
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chazz Surratt
Chazz Surratt
North Carolina · LB


Pick
96
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Dylan Moses
Dylan Moses
Alabama · LB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
97
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Rumph II
Chris Rumph II
Duke · Edge

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
98
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Brady Christensen
Brady Christensen
BYU · OT

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
99
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jonathan Marshall
Jonathan Marshall
Arkansas · DT

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
100
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
Northern Iowa · OT

COMPENSATORY SELECTION﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
101
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Nico Collins
Nico Collins
Michigan · WR

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
102
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
JaCoby Stevens
JaCoby Stevens
LSU · S

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
103
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Drew Dalman
Drew Dalman
Stanford · C

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
104
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Malcolm Koonce
Malcolm Koonce
Buffalo · Edge

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
105
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Marco Wilson
Marco Wilson
Florida · CB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

