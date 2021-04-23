Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 5: 49ers add offensive weaponry

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

EDITOR'S NOTE: This mock draft was updated following the Kansas City Chiefs' acquisition of Orlando Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

If the great Charles Dickens were still with us today, he would probably write a novel about the NFL draft. (OK, maybe not, but please roll with me here.)

His story would probably revolve around a grumpy old man who reads NFL mock drafts and complains about them.

"Every idiot that goes about writing mock drafts should be boiled in his own pudding," the character might say.

But then one night, three spirits would appear to show the curmudgeon the light. One would be the "Ghost of Things that SHOULD Be", a second the "Ghost of Things that WOULD Be" and finally the "Ghost of Things that COULD Be."

The first spirit would explain that mock drafts are usually not a vision of what the writer believes each team should do. The apparition would explain that these projections are not meant to indicate there is but only one player at each pick that is the correct one for the team to select.

The second specter appears to explain that any prediction, whether attempting to forecast football game results, economic activity or the weather, is modelled on past events. Therefore, mock drafts are attempting to show what would be -- if teams followed patterns from previous years. The kindly presence will then explain that there are always variations between past and future events -- so no mock draft will be 100 percent accurate.

The third ghost will then come to the aged football fan, explaining that mock drafts represent only one of many different scenarios that could unfold on draft weekend given each franchise's player evaluations and short- and long-term needs.

After hearing the guidance of the ghosts, our ill-tempered protagonist sings a new tune, exclaiming that he will "honor mock drafts in my heart, and try to keep them there all offseason! I will know that mock drafts are not what SHOULD or WOULD be, but only what COULD be!"

Please enjoy the following seven-round mock in that vein. Keep in mind that this projection does not benefit from the 11th-hour information that will trickle out leading up to Round 1. It does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where players might fall.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF’s draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Pick
145
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Shi Smith
Shi Smith
South Carolina · WR


Pick
146
New York Jets
New York Jets
Robert Hainsey
Robert Hainsey
Notre Dame · OG


Pick
147
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Cameron Sample
Cameron Sample
Tulane · Edge
Pick
148
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jay Tufele
Jay Tufele
USC · DT

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
149
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Michigan · RB


Pick
150
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Davidson
Zach Davidson
Central Missouri · TE


Pick
151
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Andre Cisco
Andre Cisco
Syracuse · S
Pick
152
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Tommy Doyle
Tommy Doyle
Miami (Ohio) · OT


Pick
153
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Nick Niemann
Nick Niemann
Iowa · LB

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
154
New York Jets
New York Jets
Matt Bushman
Matt Bushman
BYU · TE

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
155
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Josh Palmer
Josh Palmer
Tennessee · WR

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
156
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Shaka Toney
Shaka Toney
Penn State · Edge
Pick
157
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Noah Gray
Noah Gray
Duke · TE
Pick
158
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Talanoa Hufanga
Talanoa Hufanga
USC · S

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
159
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Tay Gowan
Tay Gowan
UCF · CB

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
160
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Caden Sterns
Caden Sterns
Texas · S
Pick
161
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin
Pittsburgh · S
Pick
162
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyler Shelvin
Tyler Shelvin
LSU · DT
Pick
163
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Monty Rice
Monty Rice
Georgia · LB
Pick
164
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Marquiss Spencer
Marquiss Spencer
Mississippi State · DT
Pick
165
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Frank Darby
Frank Darby
Arizona State · WR
Pick
166
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jose Borregales
Jose Borregales
Miami · K
Pick
167
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard
Oklahoma State · RB
Pick
168
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson
Florida · K
Pick
169
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Curtis Robinson
Curtis Robinson
Stanford · LB
Pick
170
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Seth Williams
Seth Williams
Auburn · WR


Pick
171
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Nick Eubanks
Nick Eubanks
Michigan · TE
Pick
172
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kene Nwangwu
Kene Nwangwu
Iowa State · RB
Pick
173
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
D'Ante Smith
D'Ante Smith
East Carolina · OT
Pick
174
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Josh Imatorbhebhe
Josh Imatorbhebhe
Illinois · WR
Pick
175
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Thomas Graham Jr.
Thomas Graham Jr.
Oregon · CB


Pick
176
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sam Ehlinger
Sam Ehlinger
Texas · QB


Pick
177
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Ben Mason
Ben Mason
Michigan · FB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
178
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Cameron McGrone
Cameron McGrone
Michigan · LB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
179
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Joshua Kaindoh
Joshua Kaindoh
Florida State · Edge

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
180
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Jack Anderson
Jack Anderson
Texas Tech · OG

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
181
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Christian Elliss
Christian Elliss
Idaho · LB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
182
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jamie Newman
Jamie Newman
Wake Forest · QB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
183
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Darren Hall
Darren Hall
San Diego State · CB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
184
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Deonte Brown
Deonte Brown
Alabama · OG

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

