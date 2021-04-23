Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Eagles select Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 01:51 PM
EDITOR'S NOTE: This mock draft was updated following the Kansas City Chiefs' acquisition of Orlando Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

If the great Charles Dickens were still with us today, he would probably write a novel about the NFL draft. (OK, maybe not, but please roll with me here.)

His story would probably revolve around a grumpy old man who reads NFL mock drafts and complains about them.

"Every idiot that goes about writing mock drafts should be boiled in his own pudding," the character might say.

But then one night, three spirits would appear to show the curmudgeon the light. One would be the "Ghost of Things that SHOULD Be", a second the "Ghost of Things that WOULD Be" and finally the "Ghost of Things that COULD Be."

The first spirit would explain that mock drafts are usually not a vision of what the writer believes each team should do. The apparition would explain that these projections are not meant to indicate there is but only one player at each pick that is the correct one for the team to select.

The second specter appears to explain that any prediction, whether attempting to forecast football game results, economic activity or the weather, is modelled on past events. Therefore, mock drafts are attempting to show what would be -- if teams followed patterns from previous years. The kindly presence will then explain that there are always variations between past and future events -- so no mock draft will be 100 percent accurate.

The third ghost will then come to the aged football fan, explaining that mock drafts represent only one of many different scenarios that could unfold on draft weekend given each franchise's player evaluations and short- and long-term needs.

After hearing the guidance of the ghosts, our ill-tempered protagonist sings a new tune, exclaiming that he will "honor mock drafts in my heart, and try to keep them there all offseason! I will know that mock drafts are not what SHOULD or WOULD be, but only what COULD be!"

Please enjoy the following seven-round mock in that vein. Keep in mind that this projection does not benefit from the 11th-hour information that will trickle out leading up to Round 1. It does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where players might fall.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF’s draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Pick
185
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Darrick Forrest
Darrick Forrest
Cincinnati · S

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
186
New York Jets
New York Jets
Avery Williams
Avery Williams
Boise State · CB


Pick
187
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Shawn Davis
Shawn Davis
Florida · S

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
188
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Christian Uphoff
Christian Uphoff
Illinois State · S


Pick
189
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Ian Book
Ian Book
Notre Dame · QB


Pick
190
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
David Moore
David Moore
Grambling State · OG


Pick
191
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jaret Patterson
Jaret Patterson
Buffalo · RB
Pick
192
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Isaiah McDuffie
Isaiah McDuffie
Boston College · LB
Pick
193
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Quintin Morris
Quintin Morris
Bowling Green · TE
Pick
194
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kylen Granson
Kylen Granson
SMU · TE
Pick
195
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Jermar Jefferson
Jermar Jefferson
Oregon State · RB
Pick
196
New York Giants
New York Giants
TJ Slaton
TJ Slaton
Florida · DT
Pick
197
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Feleipe Franks
Feleipe Franks
Arkansas · QB
Pick
198
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Robert Jones
Robert Jones
Middle Tennessee State · OG
Pick
199
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Brenden Jaimes
Brenden Jaimes
Nebraska · OT
Pick
200
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
UAB · Edge
Pick
201
New York Giants
New York Giants
Sam Cooper
Sam Cooper
Merrimack College · OG
Pick
202
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Grant Stuard
Grant Stuard
Houston · LB
Pick
203
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Zech McPhearson
Zech McPhearson
Texas Tech · CB
Pick
204
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson
Tulane · Edge
Pick
205
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Cade Johnson
Cade Johnson
South Dakota State · WR
Pick
206
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Khyiris Tonga
Khyiris Tonga
BYU · DT
Pick
207
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021
Michal Menet
Michal Menet
Penn State · C
Pick
208
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Landon Young
Landon Young
Kentucky · OT
Pick
209
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
James Hudson
James Hudson
Cincinnati · OT
Pick
210
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Payton Turner
Payton Turner
Houston · Edge
Pick
211
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jalen Camp
Jalen Camp
Georgia Tech · WR
Pick
212
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Darius Stills
Darius Stills
West Virginia · DT
Pick
213
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Ambry Thomas
Ambry Thomas
Michigan · CB
Pick
214
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Chris Wilcox
Chris Wilcox
BYU · CB
Pick
215
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Drake Jackson
Drake Jackson
Kentucky · C
Pick
216
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Twyman
Jaylen Twyman
Pittsburgh · DT
Pick
217
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Royce Newman
Royce Newman
Mississippi · OT
Pick
218
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Peyton Ramsey
Peyton Ramsey
Northwestern · QB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
219
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Tommy Kraemer
Tommy Kraemer
Notre Dame · OG

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
220
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Connor Wedington
Connor Wedington
Stanford · WR

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
221
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jonathan Adams
Jonathan Adams
Arkansas State · WR

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
222
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Larry Rountree III
Larry Rountree III
Missouri · RB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
223
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jonathon Cooper
Jonathon Cooper
Ohio State · Edge

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
224
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2021
James Smith
James Smith
Cincinnati · P

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
225
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Deon Jackson
Deon Jackson
Duke · RB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
226
New York Jets
New York Jets
Buddy Johnson
Buddy Johnson
Texas A&M · LB

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
227
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
James Wiggins
James Wiggins
Cincinnati · S

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
228
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Tyler Coyle
Tyler Coyle
Purdue · S

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

