2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Day 2 draft picks

None





Day 1 grade: A-





Analysis: After making two picks Thursday night, the Vikings had zero selections Friday. They sent their second-round pick to Houston in March as part of the package to move up to No. 23 overall, a pick they then bundled to climb up to No. 17 for Dallas Turner. Minnesota sent its third-round pick to Detroit at the 2022 trade deadline to acquire Pro Bowler ﻿﻿﻿﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿﻿﻿﻿. The veteran tight end has been productive for them, and Turner could become a star in this league, but the Vikes gave up pick value in 2023, multiple Day 3 picks in 2024 and several picks in 2025 -- including second-, third- and fourth-rounders -- as part of all of these trades. They'll be looking for help on both sides of the line with their remaining Day 3 selections.