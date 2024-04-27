2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Immediate draft grades provide a foundation for future evaluations. Waiting three years to assess draft classes without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time usually leads to revisionist history.
These 2024 NFL Draft quick-snap grades reflect the value I think each pick (or set of picks) has, given the slot and the prospect's college film/athleticism scores. Trades, and the capital exchanged (both picks and players), are factored into these grades as well, as they also play a significant part in determining the future of a franchise.
Day 2 draft picks
- Rutgers DB Max Melton (No. 43 overall)
- Florida State RB Trey Benson (No. 66)
- Illinois OG Isaiah Adams (No. 71)
- Illinois TE Tip Reiman (No. 82)
- Boston College DB Elijah Jones (No. 90)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Cardinals grabbed a third-rounder by trading down eight spots in a deal with Atlanta early in the second round. Arizona landed two much-needed athletic outside corners in Melton and Jones, getting solid value with both picks. Benson can add some explosiveness to the backfield and they found him in the right part of the draft (early in Round 3). I’m not as certain about the value of picking Adams at guard over Cooper Beebe, and Reiman at tight end over Ja'Tavion Sanders and Cade Stover.
Day 2 draft picks
- Clemson DE Ruke Orhorhoro (No. 35 overall)
- Washington OLB Bralen Trice (No. 74)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: Atlanta traded the third-round pick it acquired from Jacksonville for receiver Calvin Ridley to move up for Orhorhoro (and gain a sixth). He’s an athletic interior defensive lineman who could become a starter, but I’m not sure he was a top-40 value and he was picked before Jer’Zhan Newton. Trice is not the most athletic edge rusher, but he meets the need for more depth. The Falcons need a receiver and corner early on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Washington OT Roger Rosengarten (No. 62 overall)
- Penn State LB Adisa Isaac (No. 93)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: Baltimore had to find a tackle with the departure of Morgan Moses and veteran Ronnie Stanley struggling to stay healthy. Rosengarten was the perfect fit because he was a blind-side protector for lefty Michael Penix Jr. at Washington (playing right tackle) and has the potential to play on the left side, as well. Isaac is another typical Baltimore bargain in the third round at a position where the team needed more depth. Picking a guard should be high on the priority list on Saturday.
Day 2 draft picks
- Florida State WR Keon Coleman (No. 33 overall)
- Utah DB Cole Bishop (No. 60)
- Duke DT DeWayne Carter (No. 95)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Bills traded down twice in the first round, moving out altogether to land the first pick of Day 2. Coleman's lack of long speed (4.61-second 40-yard dash) could be an issue for the 6-foot-3, 213-pound pass-catcher, but he could also be a home-run hitter for Josh Allen. Bishop is an excellent tackler and had a great combine, locking up a late second-round slot for a team needing another safety. Carter is an active tackle who provides depth. Buffalo should look for edge rush help on Saturday.
Day 2 draft picks
- Texas RB Jonathon Brooks (No. 46 overall)
- Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace (No. 72)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: The Panthers swapped the first pick of Day 2 for the final pick of the first round on Thursday to select receiver Xavier Legette, but they still had an early second-round pick thanks to the trade of edge rusher Brian Burns to the Giants. They traded down from that pick, gained a 2025 second-rounder and eventually moved back up to select Brooks, who runs with power through contact and will be explosive once he returns from a November knee injury. Carolina moved down again early in the third round and still found a replacement for departed tackling machine Frankie Luvu in Wallace. You'll hear his name regularly as a rookie.
Day 2 draft picks
- Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie (No. 75 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Bears sent their second-round pick to Washington for edge rusher Montez Sweat at last year’s trade deadline and saw enough from him in the second half of the season to extend his contract. Their only Day 2 pick was Amegadjie, whose size and length made him a solid third-round selection. He has the potential to be a swing tackle early in his career and could develop into a larger role in time.
Day 2 draft picks
- Michigan DT Kris Jenkins (No. 49 overall)
- Alabama WR Jermaine Burton (No. 80)
- Texas A&M NT McKinnley Jackson (No. 97)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: Cincinnati picked two defensive tackles after losing D.J. Reader as a free agent. Jenkins will have to produce more regularly in the pros to deliver on his draft billing and Jackson's a short nose tackle who will hold the line of scrimmage. The Bengals made an excellent selection in Burton, whom I expect to exceed expectations as a pro after becoming a solid all-around receiver in a mediocre Alabama passing game.
Day 2 draft picks
- Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. (No. 54 overall)
- Michigan OG Zak Zinter (No. 85)
Day 1 grade: D
Analysis: Hall can be a penetrating three-technique who provides pass rush from the interior and chases down running backs in the box. It’s worth noting the Browns passed up tackle Patrick Paul and linebacker Trevin Wallace to take Hall. Zinter was an excellent value in the third round. He should bounce back from the broken leg suffered against Ohio State to be a quality starter later in 2024 or in 2025. The Browns could use a tackle and linebacker on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland (No. 56 overall)
- Kansas State OG Cooper Beebe (No. 73)
- Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau (No. 87)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Dallas passed on centers and running backs in Round 2 for Kneeland, a relentless player who brings quickness off the ball. I believe the selection of Beebe was one of the best in the third round. The Cowboys clearly valued his football acumen and didn’t dwell on his lack of length and elite flexibility. Liufau is a solid player at a position of need for Dallas, but there were many players of higher value available at other positions.
Day 2 draft picks
- Utah LB Jonah Elliss (No. 76 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: Head coach Sean Payton was the Broncos’ second-round pick this year, as the 45th selection went to New Orleans as compensation for the hire. They added a hustling edge rusher in Elliss, who is a better football player than athlete and the son of former NFL defender Luther Elliss. The Broncos needed to add another attacking defender on the outside, but they could have picked Austin Booker or Mohamed Kamara at that spot.
Day 2 draft picks
- Missouri DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (No. 61 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: The Lions doubled down on cornerbacks, drafting Rakestraw after trading up for Terrion Arnold in Round 1. The former Missouri Tiger was a good value as a competitive corner who can take on receivers down the sideline and over the middle. However, they passed on edge rusher Adisa Isaac, receiver Roman Wilson and others that could have helped in different areas of the roster. Detroit used the third-round pick received from Minnesota in the 2022 trade of tight end T.J. Hockenson in the trade to land Arnold.
Day 2 draft picks
- Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper (No. 45 overall)
- Georgia DB Javon Bullard (No. 58)
- USC RB MarShawn Lloyd (No. 88)
- Missouri LB Ty'Ron Hopper (No. 91)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Packers received two Day 3 picks trading down with New Orleans in the second round and then selected Cooper to fill the athletic second-level defender role in the Packers' new scheme. Bullard was my pick at No. 58 for the Packers in my seven-round mock draft because the team still needed a safety who can play deep and in the box, even after signing Xavier McKinney. Lloyd was worthy of a third-round pick, but fans might question the pick after signing Josh Jacobs and re-signing AJ Dillon. Hopper is athletic but must clean up his tackling to prove worthy of a third-round selection.
Day 2 draft picks
- Georgia DB Kamari Lassiter (No. 42 overall)
- Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher (No. 59)
- USC DB Calen Bullock (No. 78)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: In March, Houston moved from No. 23 to No. 42 in a trade with the Vikings and gained a 2025 second-round selection. The Texans chose Lassiter's physical presence over Cam Hart and Max Melton, meeting a major need. Fisher has the potential to be a starter in the league in time, and the Texans needed more depth at tackle, but he was picked a bit earlier than I anticipated. Bullock's lean build did not scare off the Texans, though they could have picked Jaden Hicks or Tykee Smith at that spot. Also, they could have addressed needs at defensive tackle or tight end.
Day 2 draft picks
- Texas WR Adonai Mitchell (No. 52 overall)
- Pitt OT Matt Goncalves (No. 79)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: The Colts traded down six spots in Round 2, picking up two fifth-rounders from Carolina. With the Panthers' pick, they selected Mitchell, who reminds me a lot of talented, but mercurial downfield threat George Pickens. (Pickens was drafted 52nd overall by Pittsburgh two years ago -- exactly where the Colts snagged Mitchell this year.) Indianapolis traded up three slots for Goncalves, a strong tackle who ended up being a top-100 pick despite missing most of last season due to injury. It's unclear, though, if the Colts needed to give up draft capital (No. 191 overall) to select him where they did. They should be considering corners in Round 4.
Day 2 draft picks
- LSU DT Maason Smith (No. 48 overall)
- Florida State DB Jarrian Jones (No. 96)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Jacksonville found an athletic big-bodied defensive lineman in Smith in the second round; he should complement free-agent addition Arik Armstead quite nicely. The Jags then addressed their need at corner late in Round 3 with Jones, a leader on the field who has good feet and challenges receivers with physicality. Jacksonville was without its original third-round pick due to the conditional terms of the Calvin Ridley trade with the Falcons. Although Ridley played well for the Jags last season, his departure in free agency makes the deal overall less successful in my eyes (even if his re-signing meant the Jags would've owed the Falcons a second-rounder instead).
Day 2 draft picks
- BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia (No. 63 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Chiefs traded up one spot in Round 2 to secure Suamataia, a player some thought they might target in Round 1 because of their O-line needs. But Suamataia’s ideal value always seemed to be more in the late-second, early-third area to me. The tackle flashed good pass-protection skills at BYU and has potential at guard, if he improves his short-area quickness. The Chiefs only had one pick on Day 2 after parting with their third-rounder Thursday night in the move up for Xavier Worthy.
Day 2 draft picks
- Oregon OG Jackson Powers-Johnson (No. 44 overall)
- Maryland OT Delmar Glaze (No. 77)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Raiders desperately needed to improve the interior of their offensive line, and the physical, nasty Powers-Johnson will do that -- whether he’s asked to play guard or compete with Andre James at center. They also needed another tackle, so I get the Glaze pick in theory. But I had him as a Day 3 selection. By taking the Maryland blocker where they did, they passed over QB Spencer Rattler and the opportunity to add depth at CB and WR.
Day 2 draft picks
- Georgia WR Ladd McConkey (No. 34 overall)
- Michigan LB Junior Colson (No. 69)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: The Chargers addressed the receiver position by moving up to the second pick in Round 2 (swapping Day 3 picks with New England) for McConkey, who will be a quick, reliable inside/outside option for Justin Herbert and a solid complement to 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston. In Round 3, the Chargers added a physical inside linebacker in Colson, who should start for Jim Harbaugh just as he did when the two were together in Michigan. L.A. must add a corner, running back and help along both the offensive and defensive lines on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Florida State DT Braden Fiske (No. 39 overall)
- Michigan RB Blake Corum (No. 83)
- Miami DB Kamren Kinchens (No. 99)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: One day after making their first Day 1 pick since 2016, the Rams traded up in Round 2 to pick Fiske, an athletic, high motor interior player who should help fill the massive void left by Aaron Donald's retirement. L.A. gave up a fifth-rounder and a 2025 second-round pick to move up 13 spots for the defender. Corum will be a quality pro back, who will run, receive and pass protect as a rookie. He was an excellent value in the middle of the third round. Kinchens will likely take over at free safety at some point in his rookie year because he gets downhill and plays the ball well in coverage.
Day 2 draft picks
- Houston OT Patrick Paul (No. 55 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Dolphins forfeited their third-round pick following an investigation into whether they violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game. They made their only Day 2 pick count, though, selecting the heir apparent to left tackle Terron Armstead in Round 2. Miami could use both a guard and defensive tackle on Day 3 to help compensate for the loss of Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins in free agency.
Day 2 draft picks
- None
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: After making two picks Thursday night, the Vikings had zero selections Friday. They sent their second-round pick to Houston in March as part of the package to move up to No. 23 overall, a pick they then bundled to climb up to No. 17 for Dallas Turner. Minnesota sent its third-round pick to Detroit at the 2022 trade deadline to acquire Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson. The veteran tight end has been productive for them, and Turner could become a star in this league, but the Vikes gave up pick value in 2023, multiple Day 3 picks in 2024 and several picks in 2025 -- including second-, third- and fourth-rounders -- as part of all of these trades. They'll be looking for help on both sides of the line with their remaining Day 3 selections.
Day 2 draft picks
- Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk (No. 37 overall)
- Penn State OT Caedan Wallace (No. 68)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: New England traded down three spots in Round 2, swapping a fifth-rounder for a fourth-rounder with L.A., then grabbed Polk at No. 37 overall to bolster a mediocre receiving group. Wallace is a solid player, but the team might have been better off trying to climb the board to land a tackle instead of picking the best player available at their third-round slot.
Day 2 draft picks
- Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 41 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: New Orleans traded its assigned second-round selection in the complex 2022 pre-draft trade with Philadelphia but received a second-rounder from Denver (giving up a third) as part of the compensation for the hiring of head coach Sean Payton. The Saints moved up four spots in the second to nab McKinstry, a potential Thursday night selection as a determined, quick-footed outside corner who should provide much-needed depth this season and eventually move into a starting role.
Day 2 draft picks
- Minnesota S Tyler Nubin (No. 47 overall)
- Kentucky CB Andru Phillips (No. 70)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: The Giants traded their second-round pick to the Panthers for edge rusher Brian Burns. They received a second from Seattle for Leonard Williams, though, which made sense given the fact they didn’t plan on paying his lucrative contract. Despite average athleticism testing, Nubin was picked over Jaden Hicks and Javon Bullard to replace Xavier McKinney because of his strong tackling and nose for the ball. Phillips earned a top 75 grade with his aggressive coverage skills, meeting a big need for the Giants.
Day 2 draft picks
- Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley (No. 65 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Jets hope Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy to make their second-round a worthwhile investment (a miniscule bright spot in the quarterback’s injury was that the conditional selection sent to Green Bay was not a first-rounder). They moved up with their only Day 2 pick to select Corley, a quick and strong runner after the catch who creates a nice trio with former Charger Mike Williams and Garrett Wilson.
Day 2 draft picks
- Iowa DB Cooper DeJean (No. 40 overall)
- Houston Christian LB Jalyx Hunt (No. 94)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: DeJean's value at pick 40 was too good for the Eagles to ignore, so they traded both of their second-round picks to Washington for that pick and a third while exchanging later selections. His toughness and athleticism would allow him to play safety or nickel for Philadelphia. I love Hunt's potential at outside linebacker because of his length and athleticism. The Eagles traded their assigned third-round pick to Houston to select cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round of the 2023 draft; he'll need to do more to be worth that exchange.
Day 2 draft picks
- West Virginia C Zach Frazier (No. 51 overall)
- Michigan WR Roman Wilson (No. 84)
- N.C. State LB Payton Wilson (No. 98)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The release of starting center Mason Cole led to the pick of solid pivot man Frazier in the second round. The Steelers once again found a bargain receiver in the third round. Roman Wilson's hands and ability to separate downfield give him potential to become a real playmaker. They took a chance on Payton Wilson's speed despite his medical issues with the late third-rounder received from Philadelphia as part of the trade for quarterback Kenny Pickett. Cornerback and defensive line are needs that still need to be addressed.
Day 2 draft picks
- Florida State DB Renardo Green (No. 64 overall)
- Kansas OG Dominick Puni (No. 86)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: San Francisco moved up on Day 3 via a trade with Kansas City at the end of the second round before choosing Green. He's a very physical defender who was picked a bit early but could be a good starter inside or outside if he learns to trust his footwork to avoid holding calls. Puni is a physical blocker, but I'm not sure giving up a fourth-round pick to the Eagles in a trade was wise. The 49ers sent the final selection of the third round to Washington for edge rusher Chase Young, who they did not re-sign as a free agent.
Day 2 draft picks
- Connecticut OG Christian Haynes (No. 81 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Seattle traded its second-round pick to the Giants for defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who signed a three-year, $64.5 million deal this offseason to improve the grade. Haynes met the team's need for a new starting guard; his power and relative foot quickness should pair well with last year's fourth-rounder Anthony Bradford. The Seahawks will likely be searching for a linebacker and edge rusher on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Alabama LB Chris Braswell (No. 57 overall)
- Georgia DB Tykee Smith (No. 89)
- Washington WR Jalen McMillan (No. 92)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Tampa Bay's need for another edge rusher after the departure of Shaq Barrett may have brought Braswell up the board a bit in a thin class at that position, but he does have the tools to be a solid player. Smith's going to be a good starting safety in the future, but he’ll likely play some nickel to complement veterans Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead this season. McMillan's quickness in his routes and after the catch could make an impact if he soon matures.
Day 2 draft picks
- Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat (No. 38 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Titans sent their third-round pick this year to Arizona as part of the trade for Will Levis, who will get a chance to prove he's the future starter in the fall. So with their only Day 2 pick, they selected Sweat, whose ability was top 50-worthy but weight and off-field concerns could have cost him draft position. Tennessee needed a big body in the middle, to be sure, and the risk could pay off if he matures. Edge rushers should be a priority on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton (No. 36 overall)
- Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (No. 50)
- Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott (No. 53)
- TCU OT Brandon Coleman (No. 67)
- Rice WR Luke McCaffrey (No. 100)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Commanders landed a steal in the early second round with Newton, who will be a factor in the run game while providing interior pressure. They moved down in Round 2 with division-rival Philadelphia, first picking a feisty and smart but undersized cornerback in Sainristil before making one of the best value picks in the draft in Sinnott, who will be a third-down weapon and top-notch move blocker. Coleman's a long, powerful player announced as a tackle for the Commanders but could slide into guard, and McCaffrey joins his brother, Christian, in the NFL, transitioning effectively from quarterback to wide receiver (his father’s position) while at Rice.