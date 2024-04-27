 Skip to main content
Panthers trade up, take Texas RB Jonathon Brooks with pick No. 46 of 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 26, 2024 at 08:20 PM
After jumping into the end of the 2024 NFL Draft's first round on Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers moved up once again to add another skill position selection.

The Panthers traded up to select the first running back of the draft, Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, with the No. 46 overall pick on Friday in Detroit after completing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

On Thursday, Carolina traded up to pick South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, as it's surrounding quarterback Bryce Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, with young skill talent.

Brooks' name was often attached to the RB-needy Dallas Cowboys, who were left sitting 10 slots away from where the Panthers pounced on Brooks.

The Longhorn will be looked on to aid a Panthers rushing offense that was 20th in yards and 30th in touchdowns last season.

Brooks is one of the best running back prospects in the 2024 draft class and might have threatened the first round had he not suffered a torn ACL in November in a win over TCU. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday night it was a clean ACL tear, though, and Brooks on track and will be ready by July 1 ahead of training camp.

The 6-foot, 216-pound Brooks has the straight-line speed to threaten secondaries, and his no-nonsense, hit-the-hole-and-go style could be a great fit in a zone running scheme. He's not the most creative runner in this year's class, and his injury history must be considered. But Brooks has low mileage (238 college carries) and nice vision and could be a lead back in time.

He'll join an RB room that includes Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, looking to move up on the depth chart, just as the Panthers did to draft him.

