TCU pro day: Top safety prospect Trevon Moehrig battles through bad back

Moehrig, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' No. 1 safety in the draft , told Slater he was operating at 80 percent on Friday after his back flared up this week. The injury contributed to a solid, albeit unspectacular, day for the junior, who posted a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical and 4.19-second short shuttle, per Slater .

"I'm usually a little faster, but no excuses," he said during an interview with Slater after the workout. "It is what it is."

"I think that 4.5 40 is plenty fast enough," he said. "When you watch him on tape, he plays fast. ... He's the most complete safety in the class, and I say that knowing that in the National Football League, we ask safeties to kind of do everything: play in the post, come down and play in the slot, come down and play over the tight end and also be involved in the running game. When you check the boxes for Trevon Moehrig, he checks them all."