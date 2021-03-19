TCU pro day: Top safety prospect Trevon Moehrig battles through bad back

With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine operating under a different format this year, pro day workouts are taking on a heightened importance this spring. TCU was among the schools that held their pro days on Friday, giving some top 2021 NFL Draft prospects a chance to make an impression on scouts and NFL executives.
Representatives from all 32 NFL teams attended the TCU pro day, per NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, who was on assignment in Fort Worth, Texas, for the workout. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Saints head coach Sean Payton and Vikings GM Rick Spielman were among those spotted at the event.
How did the top prospects perform? Check out the quick rundowns below.
NOTE: Times listed below are unofficial.
Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 16.
Moehrig, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' No. 1 safety in the draft, told Slater he was operating at 80 percent on Friday after his back flared up this week. The injury contributed to a solid, albeit unspectacular, day for the junior, who posted a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical and 4.19-second short shuttle, per Slater.
"I'm usually a little faster, but no excuses," he said during an interview with Slater after the workout. "It is what it is."
Brooks said during Friday's edition of NFL Now that he expects Moehrig to be a star at the next level.
"I think that 4.5 40 is plenty fast enough," he said. "When you watch him on tape, he plays fast. ... He's the most complete safety in the class, and I say that knowing that in the National Football League, we ask safeties to kind of do everything: play in the post, come down and play in the slot, come down and play over the tight end and also be involved in the running game. When you check the boxes for Trevon Moehrig, he checks them all."
Washington is a bit of a sleeper as a very undersized (5-foot-8, 180 pounds) but highly talented safety prospect. He showed off his explosiveness with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches and a 4.10 second short shuttle on Friday. His 40 times were in the range of 4.61 to 4.63, per Slater, who reported Washington completed the three cone drill in 7.06 seconds and put up 17 reps on the bench press.
Brooks pointed out that while some scouts might discount Washington's playmaking ability due to his lack of size, they could do so at their own peril.
"When you turn on the tape, he's one of the most instinctive safeties that you'll find," Brooks said. "Ball skills, awareness, anticipation, timing, toughness -- he has it all."