Around the NFL

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 08:39 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Cleveland moved up in the second round on Friday and came away with a first-round talent.

In a continued effort to bolster their defense, the Browns traded up with the Carolina Panthers and used the No. 52 overall pick to select Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns, who acquired the No. 52 and No. 113 (fourth round) picks for No. 59 and No. 89 (third round), add the reigning Butkus Award winner a day after selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II in Thursday's first round.

As a senior, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Owusu-Koramoah was lauded as the nation's best linebacker after compiling 62 tackles, 11 for loss and three forced fumbles. But Owusu-Koramoah has the ability to line up just about anywhere as a new-age, hybrid talent who could potentially play safety or even line up in the slot.

With the ability to excel dropping back or blitzing the quarterback, Owusu-Koramoah gives the Browns' defense versatility and options aplenty.

Heading into Friday, Owusu-Koramoah was the top player remaining on NFL Network draft analysist Daniel Jeremiah's board, but he's no longer available. One of the 2021 draft class' most enticing defensive talents is heading to Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
news

Eagles select Alabama C Landon Dickerson at No. 37

The Philadelphia Eagles populated their offense with yet another player from Alabama on Friday in selecting center Landon Dickerson, just a day after taking Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to work with former UA QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Broncos select UNC RB Javonte Williams after trading up with Falcons

The Broncos acquired pick Nos. 35 and 219 in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Falcons in exchange for pick Nos. 40 and 114. Denver used the pick to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
news

Jets select Mississippi WR Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall

The Jets selected Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Jaguars select Georgia CB Tyson Campbell with first pick of Round 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed the defensive side of the ball with the first pick of the second round, selecting standout Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
news

Roundup: Chiefs signing former Vikings, 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon 

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing free-agent running back ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Friday afternoon. 
news

Ravens exercise fifth-year option of QB Lamar Jackson

Just a few days after Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh guaranteed the team would exercise the fifth-year option of franchise quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, the club officially announced Friday it had picked up the option. 
news

New era: Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts to wear No. 8; Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase to wear No. 1

Kyle Pitts is the first rookie to take advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform rules. The new Falcons tight end will wear No. 8 in Atlanta. Over in the AFC, Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase will wear No. 1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW