Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

Cleveland moved up in the second round on Friday and came away with a first-round talent.

In a continued effort to bolster their defense, the Browns traded up with the Carolina Panthers and used the No. 52 overall pick to select Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns, who acquired the No. 52 and No. 113 (fourth round) picks for No. 59 and No. 89 (third round), add the reigning Butkus Award winner a day after selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II in Thursday's first round.

As a senior, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Owusu-Koramoah was lauded as the nation's best linebacker after compiling 62 tackles, 11 for loss and three forced fumbles. But Owusu-Koramoah has the ability to line up just about anywhere as a new-age, hybrid talent who could potentially play safety or even line up in the slot.

With the ability to excel dropping back or blitzing the quarterback, Owusu-Koramoah gives the Browns' defense versatility and options aplenty.