2020 All-Pro Team: Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce highlight roster

Published: Jan 08, 2021 at 12:31 PM
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were both unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. The team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members. This will be Donald's sixth All-Pro selection and the third for Kelce.

This season Kelce broke the record for receiving yards in a single season for a tight end with 1,416 yards. He had already become the first tight end in NFL chronicle to post multiple seasons with 1,300-plus yards receiving. 

Donald continues to be a force in the league on defense. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 13.5 sacks -- his fourth-straight season in double-digits -- and also recorded 44 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.

The full roster can be found below.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers﻿, Green Bay

Running Back: Derrick Henry﻿, Tennessee

Tight End: Travis Kelce﻿, Kansas City

Wide Receivers: Davante Adams﻿, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs﻿, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill﻿, Kansas City

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari﻿, Green Bay

Right Tackle: Jack Conklin﻿, Cleveland

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson﻿, Indianapolis

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff﻿, Washington

Center: Corey Linsley﻿, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt﻿, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett﻿, Cleveland

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald﻿, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner﻿, Indianapolis

Linebackers: Fred Warner﻿, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner﻿, Seattle; Darius Leonard﻿, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard﻿, Miami; Jalen Ramsey﻿, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu﻿, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker﻿, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jason Sanders﻿, Miami

Punter: Jake Bailey﻿, New England

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson﻿, Chicago

Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski﻿, New England

Special Teamer: George Odum﻿, Indianapolis

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox﻿, Baltimore

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Josh Allen﻿, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes﻿, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back: Alvin Kamara﻿, New Orleans

Tight End: Vacant

Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins﻿, Arizona; Justin Jefferson﻿, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley﻿, Atlanta, DK Metcalf﻿, Seattle, and Cole Beasley﻿, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle: Garett Bolles﻿, Denver

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk﻿, New Orleans

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio﻿, Cleveland

Right Guard: Wyatt Teller﻿, Cleveland

Center: Ryan Kelly﻿, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow﻿, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Khalil Mack﻿, Chicago; Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cameron Heyward﻿, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Devin White﻿, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis﻿, New Orleans; Lavonte David﻿, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith﻿, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander﻿, Green Bay; Tre'Davious White﻿, Buffalo

Safeties: Jamal Adams﻿, Seattle; Jessie Bates﻿, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Justin Tucker﻿, Baltimore

Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner: ﻿Andre Roberts﻿, Buffalo

Punt Returner: ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿, Miami

Special Teamer: ﻿Matthew Slater﻿, New England

Long Snapper: ﻿Luke Rhodes﻿, Indianapolis

