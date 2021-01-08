2020 All-Pro Team: Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce highlight roster

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were both unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. The team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members. This will be Donald's sixth All-Pro selection and the third for Kelce.
This season Kelce broke the record for receiving yards in a single season for a tight end with 1,416 yards. He had already become the first tight end in NFL chronicle to post multiple seasons with 1,300-plus yards receiving.
Donald continues to be a force in the league on defense. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 13.5 sacks -- his fourth-straight season in double-digits -- and also recorded 44 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.
The full roster can be found below.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland
Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center: Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jason Sanders, Miami
Punter: Jake Bailey, New England
Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England
Special Teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)
Running Back: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight End: Vacant
Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)
Left Tackle: Garett Bolles, Denver
Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center: Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay
Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers: Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)
Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties: Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates, Cincinnati
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit
Kick Returner: Andre Roberts, Buffalo
Punt Returner: Jakeem Grant, Miami
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England
Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis