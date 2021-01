2020 All-Pro Team: Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce highlight roster

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were both unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. The team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members. This will be Donald's sixth All-Pro selection and the third for Kelce.

This season Kelce broke the record for receiving yards in a single season for a tight end with 1,416 yards. He had already become the first tight end in NFL chronicle to post multiple seasons with 1,300-plus yards receiving.

Donald continues to be a force in the league on defense. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 13.5 sacks -- his fourth-straight season in double-digits -- and also recorded 44 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.

The full roster can be found below.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center: Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter: Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End: Vacant

Left Tackle: Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

DEFENSE

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner: Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner: Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England