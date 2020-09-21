Justin Herbert's impressive debut vs. Chiefs presents looming QB decision for Chargers HC Anthony Lynn

If there is a difference this time, it's that Lynn is an unabashed believer Taylor. The two were together in Buffalo in 2015 and '16, when Taylor was 14-14 as the starter before leading the Bills to the playoffs in 2017, the year that Lynn took the Chargers job. But loyalty can be a tricky thing. It may win a coach respect, but it can also cost him his job. Owners are often fickle to the whims of their paying customers, if not their own desires. Taylor represents the safety of the known; Herbert represents the promise of what can be.

Hence, Lynn is smart enough to know he will face tremendous headwinds if he stays with Taylor. If Herbert can look this good on the shortest of notice, with little to no first-team reps in practice, imagine what he can do with a full week of preparation this coming Sunday against the 0-2 Panthers. Herbert wasn't just good against the Chiefs; at times he was very good against a Kansas City defense that dominated Houston and quarterback Deshaun Watson the previous week. Fans saw it on television, and, perhaps more importantly, Chargers players saw it in person. Their postgame praise for the youngster didn't sound perfunctory. It sounded foretelling.

"I like what I see," defensive end Joey Bosa said. "He has great vision back there. His arm was a little too strong today on a few passes, but I just really like what I'm seeing from him. He's got a great head on his shoulders. It's going to be exciting to see him grow."

"I thought he had a great first game," said cornerback Chris Harris Jr. "I thought he played with toughness. He definitely gave us a lot of confidence that he can go out there and do the job."

Herbert said he was surprised but excited when told shortly before kickoff he would start. He jogged onto the field as if it were just another game, instead of a moment he had dreamed about since he first suited up as a kid, and led the offense on an eight-play, 79-yard drive that culminated with his 4-yard run. He took a hard hit at the pylon but bounced up as if he had done nothing more than trip over his feet. At one point on the sideline, his boyhood jubilance came out as he smiled and said: "Man, this is cool."