Chargers' Justin Herbert starts at QB over injured Tyrod Taylor vs. Chiefs

Welcome to the NFL, Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers started its 2020 first-round pick at quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week's starting QB, Tyrod Taylor, suffered a chest injury before the game and is later ruled out for the day.
Herbert led Los Angeles on an eight-play touchdown drive to open his career, capped off by a TD run of his own.
The Chargers' decision to start to Herbert comes as a shock, considering Taylor's grasp on the starting job had not been threatened all week. Taylor was listed on the injury report Friday with a ribs injury but was a full participant in practice.
However, something happened in pregame warmups that aggravated a chest injury for Taylor and thrust the 22-year-old Herbert into the lineup against the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Herbert is no stranger to the limelight. After playing four years and 43 games at Oregon, Herbert was selected sixth overall by Los Angeles in the 2020 draft, right behind Joe Burrow (No. 1 ) and Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5). The former Duck is the second QB from the 2020 class to make an NFL start after Burrow.