Chargers' Justin Herbert starts at QB over injured Tyrod Taylor vs. Chiefs

Welcome to the NFL, Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers started its 2020 first-round pick at quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week's starting QB, Tyrod Taylor, suffered a chest injury before the game and is later ruled out for the day.

Herbert led Los Angeles on an eight-play touchdown drive to open his career, capped off by a TD run of his own.

The Chargers' decision to start to Herbert comes as a shock, considering Taylor's grasp on the starting job had not been threatened all week. Taylor was listed on the injury report Friday with a ribs injury but was a full participant in practice.

However, something happened in pregame warmups that aggravated a chest injury for Taylor and thrust the 22-year-old Herbert into the lineup against the reigning Super Bowl champs.