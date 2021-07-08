Around the NFL

Patrick Mahomes: With toe 'feeling great,' Chiefs ready to 'make a run at it and win the Super Bowl'

Published: Jul 08, 2021 at 11:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The toe injury that ruffled Patrick Mahomes' postseason run is well in the rearview as we await Kansas City Chiefs training camp later this month.

After undergoing toe surgery, Mahomes participated in the Chiefs' offseason program, indicating he was on track to be fully healthy come Week 1. In June, the MVP signal-caller noted that he still had rehab work to do, but could have played a game if necessary.

This week at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Mahomes reiterated that he's fully healthy.

"The toe's feeling great," he said during an interview with NFL Network's Patrick Claybon airing Thursday on NFL Total Access. "I'm out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course. I've been running, cutting, jumping, throwing, doing it all. So I'm just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year."

Mahomes suffered the toe injury during the Chiefs' playoff run and underwent surgery in the ensuing weeks. He shed a walking boot during the spring and participated in the club's mandatory minicamp in June. There have been zero hiccups along the way.

The Chiefs made back-to-back Super Bowls, winning in 2020 and losing this February. Aside from doing rehab, Mahomes said this offseason isn't much different than how he's approached every year.

"It's different in the sense that you don't have the parades and all that different type of stuff," he noted. "But I think the beautiful thing about the NFL is every single year, you start from scratch. You have to come in, you have to put in the work to try to get to the big game and try to win it. And so for us, win or lose that Super Bowl the last two years, we still have that same mentality of we're going to start from scratch and build and try to find a way to get back to that game."

With a revamped offensive line in front of Mahomes and most of the key pieces returning, the Chiefs should be the favorites out of a top-heavy AFC entering the season. With a healthy Mahomes, another Super Bowl appearance is possible. But with rivals across the AFC improving -- from Buffalo to Tennessee to New England to L.A. -- the QB knows it's not a given. Postseason runs are earned.

Catch the full interview with Patrick Mahomes tonight on NFL Network's NFL Total Access airing at 7 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Steelers RB Benny Snell on fighting for roster spot: 'I never have settled and been comfortable'

The Steelers reworked their running back room in 2021, saying goodbye to veteran ﻿James Conner﻿ and drafting ﻿Najee Harris﻿ in the first round to be the workhorse back. Where does that leave Benny Snell?
news

Sean McVay thought 49ers might have traded up to draft TE Kyle Pitts at No. 3

When the San Francisco 49ers traded a bundle of draft picks to move into the No. 3 overall slot in April's draft, questions about which player the Niners were targeting flew with fury in the weeks leading up to the selection.
news

Buccaneers celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win

Following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory, the Lightning brought another title to Tampa Bay with a Stanley Cup win on Wednesday night that was celebrated by the Bucs. The Lightning have won back-to-back cups, perhaps boding well for the Bucs' run-it-back hopes. 
news

Doug Pederson: Eagles didn't draft Jalen Hurts to 'undermine' Carson Wentz

Drafting Jalen Hurts in the 2020 second round looks to have caused some disharmony within the Eagles franchise, which has since traded away Carson Wentz and let go Doug Pederson. However, Pederson says there was no motivation to "do anything to take away" Wentz' job. "He was the franchise," Pederson says. 
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Extension for Josh Allen will 'work itself out'

With an extension for quarterback Josh Allen one of the prevailing storylines for Buffalo's offseason, Bills head coach Sean McDermott "firmly" believes it will get sorted out. 
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fends off flying lug nut

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's Twitter account, Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fended off a wayward lug nut that flew across the median and into Lock's vehicle's windshield.
news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne has Trevor Lawrence's help in attempting to learn receiver position as rookie

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne explains how fellow rookie and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence has helped with his process of learning receiver routes this summer.
news

Kyle Shanahan to Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford trade: 'You don't want to get me started, dude'

With both teams interested in acquiring QB Matthew Stafford this offseason, Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recall key details surrounding a trade that happened while the NFC West rivals were in Mexico. 
news

Derek Carr's 'plan' to recruit Davante Adams: Raiders win Super Bowl over Packers, then sign WR

Raiders QB Derek Carr continues to put on his "full-court press" in an elongated courtship of former Fresno State teammate and current Packers star Davante Adams.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield not worried about outside expectations: 'You set your own standards'

Expectations are on the rise in Cleveland, with many expecting the Browns to compete for the AFC North title. With a roster that looks loaded on paper, the pressure will fall on Baker Mayfield's shoulders.
news

Aaron Rodgers sinks putt to win 'The Match' versus Tom Brady

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau bested Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and PGA pro Phil Mickelson Tuesday evening in "The Match 4" in Montana. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW