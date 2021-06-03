Patrick Mahomes coming off surgery: 'If there was a game (today), I'd be able to play in it, I think'

Patrick Mahomes is indeed ahead of schedule in his rehab from offseason toe surgery.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went so far as to say that he'd be on the field if the season opened today.

"If there was a game, I'd be able to play in it, I think," Mahomes said, via Matt McMullen of the team's official website. "It's good to get out there a little earlier than scheduled and to get some work in."

Mahomes noted that he still has rehab work to do but feels good about his process.

The star signal-caller underwent surgery to repair a turf toe injury that plagued him during the Chiefs' playoff run to the Super Bowl. He shed the walking boot last month. Now he joined teammates on the practice field.

According to reporters at Thursday's session, Mahomes did most of his routine work during OTAs and looked like his extraordinary self, making several impressive tosses, including deep shots.

After missing OTAs last year, Mahomes said the benefit of being with teammates on the field Thursday is being able to test out plays, formations and other aspects they might not get to during training camp.

"The biggest thing is you get to experiment a little bit more," he said. "When you get to training camp, you kind of have to be refined and refining things because you're trying to get ready for the season against different teams and different defenses and stuff like that. ... I know (the OTAs) are voluntary and everything like that but we're able to experiment and not go extremely hard but still be able to get some good work in and get the guys together, build that chemistry and be a part of the team."