Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs

Patrick Mahomes will be back on the practice field next week.

The Chiefs quarterback remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in organized team activities, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Kansas City will begin OTAs on Tuesday, with Palmer noting that the all-world QB will "do some stuff" before being fully ready for training camp in July. Last month, Mahomes shed his walking boot and said he was looking to improve his footwork in the wake of a turf toe injury that hampered him down the stretch of the 2020 season.

Any advancement from the former NFL and Super Bowl MVP is a scary proposition for the rest of the league. So is a revamped Chiefs offensive line.