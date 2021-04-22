Eagles HC Nick Sirianni's rock-paper-scissors draft test is actually brilliant

Simply put: The prospects that handle his rock-paper-scissors pressure are the kind of players Sirianni wants to build around.

He'll have plenty of opportunities to find future cornerstones. The Eagles have the most total picks (11) of any team in the 2021 NFL Draft, including No. 12 overall. Haters want to laugh; Sirianni has a strategy.

Given our national situation, that strategy is key. COVID-19 has turned face-to-face time into FaceTimes for draft hopefuls. Scouts haven't been as able to watch practice and see a player practice and compete in person.

Sirianni's rock-paper-scissors test is actually a neat little workaround designed to fill in the scouting blanks. After all, teams ask NFL draft prospects to undergo every imaginable evaluation before they jump to the pros.

What's wrong with gauging a player's rock-paper-scissors strategy?