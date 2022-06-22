State of the 2022 Carolina Panthers: Time for Matt Rhule to make some real progress

... clean up their defensive red-zone struggles? The Panthers ranked second in total defense in 2021. They allowed just over 300 yards per game. Which is great. But they couldn't stop anybody in the red zone, where opponents scored touchdowns on 67.3 percent of chances (29th in the NFL), leading Carolina to give up 23.8 points per game (21st). So maybe the defense wasn't exactly as good as that second overall ranking suggests. Maybe the reason they didn't give up a lot of yards was because the Panthers' offense was so generous with giveaways (Carolina logged 29, second-most in the NFL), which resulted in shorter fields for opposing offenses. I'm not trying to knock the defense. The Panthers were 5-0 in games where they allowed fewer than 15 points. But the unit was under a lot of pressure to be perfect, given the team's record when allowing 15 points or more (0-12 -- the Panthers were the only winless team in such games last season).