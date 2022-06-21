State of the 2022 Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder the answer at quarterback?

Head coach: Arthur Smith. You have to feel kind of bad for Smith. I mean, he's an NFL head coach and that's cool. But the Falcons traded away their former league MVP QB this offseason. I mean, the offense already was a disaster (ranking 26th in points per game and 29th in yards last season). And now you're asking him to get it done with his current quarterback situation, which we'll dive into here in a moment. Add to the equation that Calvin Ridley is suspended through the 2022 season, at minimum, and this isn't the ideal situation for a second-year coach trying to find his footing in the league. My biggest fear is we leave this season not knowing who Smith is, and also not giving him a full chance to succeed. Not even an order from Chick-fil-A is going to make me feel better about this team. Although it couldn't hurt.

Quarterback: Marcus Mariota. For the time being, at least. But here's something: The last quarterback not named Matt Ryan to start in Week 1 for the Falcons was … Joey Harrington in 2007. It's been a while. Mariota seems like the pick, considering his history with Smith, going back to their time with the Titans. And if I'm being honest, he looked good in short spurts for the Raiders. So, there is hope Mariota can come to Atlanta and experience the same career rebirth that Ryan Tannehill had in Tennessee when he replaced ... Marcus Mariota.