Cordarrelle Patterson agrees on contract to return to Falcons

Patterson enjoyed a career year under first-time head coach Arthur Smith in 2021. Patterson saw a career-high in touches (205), yards from scrimmage (1166) and touchdowns (11) as the primary playmaker for the Falcons.

Known for much of his career as an electric returner who struggled to find a consistent role on offense, Patterson excelled as a running back in Atlanta. His 153 rushing attempts more than doubled his previous career high and his 4.0 average per carry showed that it wasn't a gimmick when Patterson lined up in the backfield.