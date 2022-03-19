Cordarrelle Patterson agrees on contract to return to Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson is headed back to Atlanta.
The do-everything offensive dynamo agreed on a contract to return to the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.
Patterson enjoyed a career year under first-time head coach Arthur Smith in 2021. Patterson saw a career-high in touches (205), yards from scrimmage (1166) and touchdowns (11) as the primary playmaker for the Falcons.
Known for much of his career as an electric returner who struggled to find a consistent role on offense, Patterson excelled as a running back in Atlanta. His 153 rushing attempts more than doubled his previous career high and his 4.0 average per carry showed that it wasn't a gimmick when Patterson lined up in the backfield.
Retaining Patterson was an offseason priority for Atlanta with owner Arthur Blank stating last month that they'd "love to have (him) back."