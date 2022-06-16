Around the NFL

Arthur Smith: Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder 'light years ahead' of most young QBs

Published: Jun 16, 2022
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder surprised head coach Arthur Smith with how easily he's picked up the offensive scheme.

"Behind the scenes, the things that he has done, as a rookie, really from the neck up," Smith said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "How he's operating, when we're doing the rookie walk-throughs, when we do these installations and on the field, and his command. Then you're betting on some of the physical things you see at times to catch up. He's light years ahead of most young quarterbacks, in terms of playing from the neck up. I will give him that compliment."

The third-round pick out of Cincinnati, Ridder played a ton of football for the Bearcats, gobbling up a 43-6 record as a four-year starter, including getting to the College Football Playoff last year.

All that game-time has helped the rookie's transition.

"The overall knowledge of the offense -- I'm not going to lie, I thought I would come in and struggle a little bit," Ridder said. "We're almost all the way through all of our installs and putting in all those checks, and I have a good grasp of it. That surprised me, honestly. I'm not saying I wouldn't have picked it up, but I thought it might've taken a bit longer, a couple of extra days. I've been able to pick up on it pretty smoothly."

After trading Matt Ryan to Indy, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota as their veteran bridge quarterback before drafting Ridder in the third round. As a mid-round pick, Atlanta can let the rookie learn from the sideline or toss him in the deep end if he's ready.

Given the praise about picking up the mental aspect -- usually the most challenging part of the rookie transition -- the first stepping stone has been laid for Ridder leaping Mariota for the starting gig.

It will depend on how training camp goes whether the rookie starts on Day 1. But for the rebuilding Falcons, it's likely just a matter of time before Ridder gets his shot. If nothing else, Atlanta needs to know if it has truly unearthed its future signal-caller in the third round or will be in the market for another quarterback early in the 2023 draft.

It's still early in the process, but it's a good start for Ridder's chances.

"He's very intelligent," Smith said. "Clearly, he's got to continue to improve ... but behind the scenes, there are things he has done that have impressed me as a rookie."

Related Content

news

Ronald Jones looking forward to '1-2-3 punch' out of Chiefs backfield

Kansas City signed Ronald Jones and brought back Jerick McKinnon this offseason to pair in the backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Jones noted Wednesday that, during the grind of the season, the Chiefs will need all three backs.

news

Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown rekindling college connection in Arizona

With DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the season, Hollywood Brown's presence is vital for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

news

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke on challenging Carson Wentz for QB1: 'I don't think that's an option'

Heading into 2022, Taylor Heinicke is being more realistic than optimistic as it pertains to his chances of taking the field as his team's QB1 after it traded it for Carson Wentz.

news

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman gives 'little teaser' about comeback

Longtime Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl LIII MVP, left the door ajar at the prospect of a return in comments recently.

news

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons not sitting out of practices due to contract: 'I'm here to play football'

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been staying off the field during Tennessee's mandatory minicamp, but the Pro Bowler says he is "here to play football" rather than being worried about his contract.

news

Commanders owner Dan Snyder declines to appear at congressional hearing; Commissioner Roger Goodell accepts invitation to testify

Dan Snyder has declined at appear at a U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing next week. The Commanders owner responded with a letter from his attorney to the committee's June 6 request for the owner to appear as part of the Congressional investigation into the team's workplace conduct. Commissioner Roger Goodell has accepted the committee's invitation to testify and will do so virtually.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 15

The Patriots are signing former Saints receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ron Rivera says Commanders won't trade Terry McLaurin, deal 'will get done'

The Washington Commanders' minicamp continues without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but head coach Ron Rivera is confident a deal will be "taken care of in a matter of time."

news

Mekhi Becton 'satisfied' with weight, returns to Jets with 'chip on my shoulder'

Coming off a year in which he missed all but one game in 2021 due to a knee injury, Jets tackle Mekhi Becton is setting out to prove the doubters wrong.

news

Colts safety Khari Willis retires after three seasons

Colts safety Khari Willis is retiring from football after just three NFL seasons. The Indianapolis safety announced his decision and intention to pursue a ministry career on Wednesday.

news

Tom Brady explains return to Buccaneers: 'I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady briefly experimented with retirement before committing for Year 23. On the Dan Patrick Show, he explained that the appetite to compete and knowing how little time is left contributed to his comeback.

