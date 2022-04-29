Best prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker at No. 1 overall. See where all 150 prospects on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's big board land over the course of the seven-round event. See all the top players who have already been picked.
STILL AVAILABLE
Ekwonu is a thick, powerful tackle prospect with a nasty play style. In pass protection, he carries his hands low but he delivers a quick, powerful punch to stun edge rushers. He is quick to kick out and handle speed on the edge, but he's had issues oversetting, resulting in pressures. He can sink his weight and absorb bull rushers. He is at his best in the run game. He rolls his hips on contact and uproots defenders with force. Ekwonu is quick out of his stance on pulls and delivers knockout shots at the second and third levels. He constantly blocks to and through the whistle. He's not a finished product in pass protection, but the tools are all there. Worst-case scenario, he slides inside and becomes a Pro Bowl-caliber guard.
Wilson is a highly competitive wideout with route polish and prolific run-after-catch ability. He doesn't have elite speed, but gets to his top speed very quickly in the route. He is very crisp at the the top of routes, creating a lot of separation. The Ohio State product makes several plays above the rim and really plays much bigger than his size (6-foot, 183). He does have a few concentration drops, but I believe that is correctable. Wilson is at his best after the catch, as he can make defenders miss, power through tackles or utilize a stiff arm. I love his competitive nature. Overall, Wilson has a complete skill set and reminds me of Stefon Diggs.
Hamilton has rare height (6-4), length and fluidity for the safety position. Against the pass, his versatility is a major asset. He has exceptional instincts from the deep half and his range is off the charts (see: INT vs. Florida State). He eats up ground quickly with his long stride and has the athleticism and speed to mirror tight ends and slot wideouts all over the field. Hamilton is an explosive blitzer from depth. He can find and play the ball with ease. Against the run, his burst and angles to the ball are highly impressive, but he will go low and miss a few tackles. I love his competitiveness and production covering punts. Hamilton has all of the tools to emerge as a Pro Bowler early in his career.
London is a jumbo-sized wideout with a rare catch radius and extraordinary toughness. He has lined up outside and in the slot. He doesn't have ideal speed, but he's very quick off the line and at the top of his route. He is a nuanced route runner, and it's impressive to see how quickly he can get in and out of breaks at his size (6-4, 219). He dominates on 50/50 balls, making spectacular grabs (SEE: Colorado game). London understands how to use his big body to shield off defenders before attacking the ball. After the catch, he seeks out contact and fights for extra yards. He plays with an edge as a blocker, as well. Overall, some will have concern with his lack of top speed, but he reminds me of Mike Williams coming out of Clemson.
Neal is a massive left tackle (6-foot-7 1/2, 337 pounds) with strong hands, quick feet and awareness. In the passing game, he has the foot quickness to handle speed rushers. He uses his length to keep his chest clean and has a firm anchor versus power rushers. He can bend his knees and sink his weight, but there are times when he gets too aggressive, lunges and winds up on the ground. In the run game, Neal has strong hands and lower-half power to generate movement at the point of attack. He has the athleticism to adjust at the second level and in space on screens. Overall, I'd like to see Neal improve his patience and balance, but he has all of the tools to emerge as a frontline starting tackle early in his career.
Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State for his final college season and put up monster numbers for the Seminoles. He has ideal size, length and quickness. As a pass rusher, he has a quick get-off, but he needs to lengthen his stride and gain more ground. He uses his length to snatch/pull tackles (SEE: strip-sack TD vs. Clemson) to collect sacks. He also has a steady bull rush to walk tackles back to the quarterback. He does have hip tightness when he gets to the high side of his pass rush. Against the run, he uses his length to keep blockers away from his frame and he sets the edge consistently. He runs well and his effort is very good on the back side. Overall, Johnson should be a three-down player early in his career.
Thibodeaux offers great size, length and explosiveness. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in the Ducks' scheme, but primarily stood up on the edge. He shows a tremendous burst off the snap and excels using his inside arm to stab, create space, close and finish. He also has an effective shake/bull move to rock and displace offensive tackles. Thibodeaux does have some ankle tightness at the top of his rush; he isn't an elite bender. Against the run, he easily stacks blocks vs. tackles and tight ends while locating the football. He has speed to close from the back side, but his effort is spotty. Overall, Thibodeaux doesn't have ideal flexibility, but his blend of speed and power should translate successfully at next level.
Davis is an enormous defensive tackle prospect with surprising quickness and athleticism. As a pass rusher, he's primarily a pocket-collapse player rather than a polished technician. He's able to bend, latch on and walk opposing linemen right back to the quarterback. He flashes quick hands, though, and I believe he has upside to develop into more of a pass-rushing threat. He is at his best versus the run. He is immovable inside, locks out blocks and eliminates space for runners. He has fantastic block recognition, handles double teams and possesses surprising range. He makes plays down the field, which is incredible to see at his size. Not every team will value his skill set, but I think he can be a dominant force in the right scheme.
Lloyd is a tall, rangy linebacker with exemplary versatility and production. He split time between lining up on the edge and at inside linebacker. Against the pass, he can run and mirror TEs all over the field. He is very instinctive as a zone dropper, able to anticipate, drive and make plays on the ball. His ball skills are special for a linebacker (SEE: pick-six against Stanford). Lloyd is an effective blitzer off the edge, displaying a burst to close and wreak havoc in the backfield. Against the run, he plays downhill and uses his length to play off of blocks and collect tackles. He has great lateral range. He does have some stiffness in space, but is a reliable tackler. I love Lloyd's play speed, passion and aggression. He has Pro Bowl potential.
McDuffie is a slightly undersized cornerback with tremendous quickness, awareness and toughness. He's been successful relying on a variety of techniques. In press, I've seen him use a quick two-hand jam, bail or patiently sit and mirror. He is a very fluid mover and carries vertical routes with ease. In off coverage, he primarily plays from a side shuffle, where he can see through the wideout to the quarterback. He can anticipate and drive on the ball very quickly. McDuffie is rarely out of position and that's probably why he doesn't get much action to his side of the field. He is an aggressive run defender and a sure tackler in space. He's also an explosive blitzer and he's been productive on punt and kickoff teams. Overall, McDuffie is one of the safest players in the draft.
Olave has average height and a lean/wiry frame for the position. He is a very smooth mover and has terrific speed. Against press coverage, he relies on his foot quickness to win, but he does get caught and re-routed on occasion. He needs to add upper-body strength. He is a surgical route runner -- fluid in and out of breaks -- and creates a lot of separation. Olave is at his best in the vertical passing game. He can find another gear when the ball is in the air, tracking it naturally, and he can finish consistently. He displays burst after the catch, while lacking the strength to pull through tackles. Overall, Olave needs to get stronger, but he's a home-run hitter with outstanding route polish.
Williams is a tall, lean and explosive wideout. Everything he does on the field is sudden and fast. He flies off the line in his release; just when you think he's reached top speed, he taps into a gear that very few possess. He turns quick-hitters into long touchdowns and climbs on top of coverage in every game viewed. He is at his best on runaway routes, but flashes the ability to efficiently get in and out of breaks. His hands are inconsistent, though. He lets too many balls get into his body and that results in drops. After the catch, Williams destroys pursuit angles with his speed. His production as a gunner on the punt team speaks to his competitiveness. He suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship, but once healthy, Williams could emerge as one of the premier deep threats in the NFL.
Dean is an undersized linebacker with exceptional instincts and play-making ability. Against the run, he is quick to read, flow and fill for tackles. He is two steps ahead of everyone on the field because of his combination of knowledge, vision and instincts. He has excellent speed and range. He is a firm, chest-up tackler with a high batting average in space. Against the pass, he has the athleticism to match up with RBs and TEs underneath. He has good feel and burst to close as a zone dropper. He is an outstanding blitzer, utilizing timing and the ability to slip blockers for sacks/pressures. The Georgia staff raves about his leadership. Dean reminds me a lot of Jonathan Vilma coming out of Miami.
Karlaftis has outstanding size, power and instincts off the edge, but he doesn't have ideal length. As a pass rusher, his best weapon is converting speed to power. He explodes upfield before jolting tackles with his hands and powering through them. He also will flash a nifty arm-over or spin move on occasion. He has a GPS system to feel and locate the QB once the passer tries to escape the pocket. Even if Karlaftis gets stuck early in the play, he refuses to stay blocked and creates late pressure. He isn't a bendy/loose athlete at the top of his rush, though. Against the run, he sets the edge easily against single blocks and he shoots gaps to split double teams. Overall, Karlaftis reminds me a lot of another former Boilermaker, Ryan Kerrigan.
Burks is a big (6-2, 225), physical wideout with outstanding run-after-catch ability. He was used in a variety of alignments in the Razorbacks' offense -- outside, in the slot, at running back and as a Wildcat QB. He caught a lot of bubbles, slants and flat routes. Arkansas liked to get the ball in his hands as soon as possible to let him display his speed and physicality after the catch. He wasn't asked to run a full complement of routes, but he's a fluid athlete and should be able to do more at the next level. He likes to cradle-catch balls on his frame, which leads to some drops, but he flashes the ability to high point and finish. Burks will need some time to develop, but he has A.J. Brown-type upside.
Penning has ideal size and length for the position. In pass protection, he has average quickness and knee bend, but uses his length to keep defenders away from his chest. That length also allows time for his feet to catch up against edge speed. He's not always square, but he's able to run defenders around the pocket. He gives a little ground versus power before settling down. He has superb awareness vs. twists and stunts. In the run game, Penning has the power to wash defenders down the line of scrimmage. He takes good angles to the second level, but is a little clunky in space. His effort to finish is outstanding in both the run and pass game. Overall, Penning isn't an elite bender, but his combination of length, strength and awareness is very intriguing.
Hill is a versatile safety with outstanding instincts and play speed. He spends time aligned in the middle of the field or covering in the slot. From the deep middle, he has very good anticipation and range. He is a fluid, smooth mover and he can close downhill in a hurry. In the slot, he has the hips to open up and mirror. He excels in underneath zone coverage, showing the ability to sort through traffic and make plays on the ball. He is an explosive blitzer and delivers some big hits upon arrival (SEE: Wisconsin game). He is a very dependable tackler in space. Overall, Hill is always around the ball, whether it's a run or pass. He reminds me of Packers safety Darnell Savage when he was coming out of Maryland.
Cross is a left tackle prospect with ideal size, length and balance for the position. In pass protection, he has average foot quickness and knee bend, but he always stays attached to blocks. He absorbs power rushers after hopping back a few steps. Cross is very aware versus twists and stunts, and he has enough athleticism to slide and redirect to cover up counter moves. In the run game, he doesn't roll his hips at the point of attack, but stays on his feet and flashes upper torque to turn and dump defenders. He takes outstanding angles working up to the second level. Overall, Cross doesn't have elite agility or power, but he gets the job done. He should emerge as a quality starter early in his career.
Wyatt is a thick/square defensive tackle with spectacular quickness. He flashes some big-time ability as a pass rusher, getting off the ball with nice burst and leverage. He has collected pressures/sacks with quick arm-overs, nifty spins and power. He is really dynamic when he changes directions, crossing the face of his opponent. His stats don't jump off the page, but that was more the result of all the talent around him on Georgia's defense. Against the run, he keeps a low pad level and controls the point of attack. He has stellar range. Wyatt has tremendous upside and could emerge as the top interior lineman in this class.
Pickett has ideal size, athleticism and accuracy for the position. He has a lot of twitch in his lower half, which shows up in his ability to avoid defenders inside the pocket or escape to make plays. He has a quick release and incorporates a variety of arm angles. He doesn't have elite velocity, but makes up for it with outstanding anticipation. He has quick eyes to get to his third progression. His accuracy is generally exquisite, but there are occasions when his eyes are faster than his feet, which affects his ball placement. He is very poised and comfortable throwing on the move. He doesn't panic and he delivers strikes. He has solid speed and elusiveness as a runner. There will be talk about his hand size and throwing with a glove -- neither topic concerns me. Overall, Pickett is kind of a more athletic Matt Hasselbeck.
Dotson is a slightly undersized wideout with outstanding quickness, deep speed and hands. He is a very fluid, loose route runner with the ability to accelerate in and out of breaks. He tracks the ball beautifully down the field and has another gear if needed. He attacks the ball and makes some outstanding catches away from his frame. After the catch, Dotson has the speed to pull away and makes defenders miss tackles with his elusiveness. He doesn't have the strength to break tackles consistently. His overall play strength is the only real concern with his transition to the next level, but he has the ability to produce both outside and in the slot. Dotson is ready to make an immediate impact for his drafting team.
Willis is a thick, sturdy quarterback with elite arm strength and play-making ability. He has quick feet in his setup and he throws from a wide, firm base. He usually releases the ball out of a 3/4 arm slot and it jumps out of his hand. He generates incredible RPMs and flashes the ability to fit passes into tight windows. His accuracy is inconsistent. At times, he gets too wide with his feet and the ball sails to the perimeter. He has shown the ability to change ball speed, but he can improve on layer throws. He misses out on some completions because his throws are too flat. He's effective extending and creating against pressure (which he faced a ton of). He's outstanding on QB draws, powers and zone reads. He has a burst and pulls through tackles. Overall, Willis is still a work in progress, but he has the most upside on any QB in this class.
Linderbaum is an athletic center with excellent awareness and intangibles. In pass protection, he plays with a wide base and keeps his hands in tight. He has quick feet to slide and mirror and he can eventually settle/stall power rushers after giving some ground. He is very patient and effective versus twists and blitzers. There are a few rare occasions when he lunges and puts himself in a bad position. In the run game, he plays with quickness, leverage and physicality. He can torque/turn/dump defenders with his upper-body strength. He is very agile working up to the second level on combo blocks. Scouts rave about his makeup and leadership. Overall, Linderbaum should have an impact similar to what Creed Humphrey provided as a rookie in 2021.
Hall is a big, smooth runner with outstanding patience and balance. He has a unique style -- almost walking to the line of scrimmage before finding a crease, getting skinny and exploding through. He has outstanding contact balance, absorbing defenders and driving his feet for extra yards. He is elusive in space. He doesn't possess elite top-end speed, but he still hits some home runs (SEE: first play from scrimmage vs. Kansas State). He is an outstanding weapon in the passing game as a clean route runner with exceptional hands. Check out his one-handed catch vs. Oklahoma. He is firm in pass protection, but has been late to identify blitzers at times. Overall, Hall has an ideal skill set for today's game.
Walker is an enormous off-ball linebacker (6-4, 241) with a nice blend of speed and physicality. In coverage, he is fluid and plenty fast enough to match up with tight ends and running backs. In zone coverage, he doesn't have great anticipation, but once he diagnoses what's happening, he closes quickly. When he rushes off the edge, he doesn't have much of a plan -- but his speed/effort is outstanding. He is a violent run defender; he attacks blockers, thuds off them and makes plays. He has exceptional burst and range on plays to the perimeter. Overall, Walker is a size/speed, run-and-hit linebacker with his best football still ahead of him.
Johnson has ideal size, length and intelligence for the guard position. In the pass game, he is quick out of his stance, plays with balance and absorbs rushers. He doesn't have violent hands to shock defenders, but he stays square and anchors down versus power rushers. In the run game, he takes perfect angles and successfully walls off defenders at the first and second level. He isn't an explosive, dominating presence but he consistently gets his man blocked. He plays with outstanding awareness in both the run and pass game. Overall, Johnson should be a steady, reliable starter very early in his NFL career.
Mafe is an ascending edge rusher with an enticing blend of speed and power. He steadily improved throughout the season, culminating with an outstanding performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl. As a pass rusher, he has an explosive first step and his hand usage has started to come together. Early in the year, he was thinking too much and segmented in his movement. But as the season went on, he played much faster and connected his feet and hands. He can generate speed to power, and he is an exceptional finisher once he gets to the top of his rush. He can stack blocks and hold the point of attack in the run game. Overall, Mafe is still a raw prospect, but he’s trending in the right direction and provides double-digit sack upside.
Booth is an athletic, quick-footed cornerback with very good ball skills. In press coverage, he doesn’t throw his hands to re-route, but does a nice job of staying in the hip pocket of the wideout. He is fluid to open up and has enough speed to stay in phase versus vertical routes. He has been inconsistent in off coverage. Occasionally, he’s caught flat-footed and gives up plays over the top. However, he's very good on balls thrown in front of him. He has some pop out of his plant and he can find and play the ball. He’s a willing tackler, but he had some costly misses in the games I studied. Overall, Booth is still a work in progress, but I believe he’ll develop into a solid number No. 2 cornerback.
Walker is a strong, compact runner with remarkable burst and balance. He excels running between the tackles. He is patient, setting up blocks and exploding through the line of scrimmage. He can absorb contact and powers through tacklers. Walker has enough speed to capture the perimeter and he hit a lot of home runs in the MSU offense. He wasn't much of a threat in the passing game, where he was utilized primarily on screens and checkdowns. He needs to improve his anchor in pass protection. Overall, Walker is a dynamic runner with plenty of growth potential in the passing game.
Ebiketie is a long, twitched-up edge rusher with a nonstop motor. He has an explosive get-off and routinely rocks offensive tackles with the power in his hands. He charges upfield before powering through the outside shoulder. He also has a violent swipe move and will occasionally cross the face of the tackle with a nifty inside counter move. He can really corner and finish at the top of his rush. He isn’t as dominant against the run, however. He ducks his head too often and gets washed by OTs and TEs. He lacks ideal block awareness, too. Still, the effort is always there to hustle and chase from the back side. Overall, Ebiketie is a gifted rusher who should rack up pressures/sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency.
Gordon is a smooth athlete with an aggressive/physical play style. In press coverage, he doesn’t like to use his hands, but he is very smooth/fluid to open up and stay in position. He has great play speed and can gear down efficiently to work back downhill. He is very instinctive in off coverage. He is aware of down/distance and that allows him to take some chances and drive on the ball. He did lose one 50/50 battle in the tape I studied, but he has refined ball awareness/skills. Against the run, he is often used as a blitzer and he collected a handful of tackles right at or behind the line of scrimmage, including a big-time stop on the goal line against Michigan.
Green is a big, powerful prospect with nimble feet and versatility. The 6-4, 323-pounder lined up at four of the five OL positions in 2021, and is at his best at guard. In pass protection, he has quick feet and can bend and drop his weight before shooting his hands. He has a very firm anchor versus power rushers. When he's uncovered, he looks for work and delivers some de-cleating shots. In the run game, Green rolls his hips on contact and has the ability to wash defenders right down the line. He has the quickness to reach and seal on the back side. He is also very quick to the second level, but will get overaggressive at times and hit the deck. Overall, Green's ability to create a firm pocket should be highly coveted around the league.
Jones is a big, powerful defensive tackle with surprising quickness. Against the pass, he can generate immediate knock-back and collapse the pocket. He uses a long inside-arm maneuver to walk centers right back to the quarterback. He flashes an explosive club move, but he needs to continue to add to his arsenal of pass-rush techniques. Against the run, he is stout versus both single and double teams. He can sink his weight and resist pressure on angle blocks. His effort is solid. Overall, Jones took his game to another level at the Reese's Senior Bowl and he has the ability to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage against both the run and pass.
Harris is an explosive linebacker with intriguing upside, who improved every week. Against the pass, he’s been asked to cover RBs, TEs and occasionally slot receivers. He has the speed to match up and can find/play the ball, as evidenced by a deft pass breakup vs LSU. He is quick to identify screens and then explodes to make the play. He is an excellent tackler in space. Harris is also a very dynamic blitzer, rocketing through gaps for sacks and pressures. Against the run, he isn’t an instant key/diagnose player, but once he sees it, he has a burst to the line of scrimmage. He flashes the ability to aggressively take on blockers with his shoulder, but he gets stuck and swallowed too often. I’d like to see him use his hands more. Overall, the arrow is pointing up for Harris. His best football is ahead of him.
Cine is a tough, physical safety who plays much bigger than his size (6-2, 199). He spent a lot of time aligned in the deep half of the field versus the pass. He has good instincts and range to put himself in position to make plays, but he struggles to catch the ball. He was inconsistent in man coverage against tight ends. He gives up separation out of the break, but he has the ability to recover and locate the ball in the air. Cine is at his best against the run. He takes precise angles to the ball and explodes to the alley for big hits. He brought a lot of energy to the Georgia defense. Cine is still developing in coverage, but I love his toughness and energy.
Corral is an undersized QB with excellent athleticism and a strong arm. He has quick feet in his setup and creates a lot of force from the ground to generate velocity. He has fast hands in the RPO game and a compact delivery. There are a lot of schemed winners in this system, and he delivers the ball accurately for big plays. He does a great job avoiding pressure to create with his legs or simply throw the ball away. His accuracy did suffer when he was forced to move and reset. He protected the ball better in 2021, throwing 10 fewer interceptions than he did in 2020. He is an explosive ball-carrier on scrambles and designed runs. However, he takes too much punishment because of his reckless/aggressive style. Overall, Corral has an intriguing skill set, but the size combined with his play style is a concern.
Pitre is a versatile safety with experience playing deep and in the slot. He has superb quickness, instincts and toughness. He has the fluidity to match up in man coverage underneath and he’s a dynamic blitzer. When aligned deep, he is quick to key/read and takes proper angles. He is a very reliable tackler. He doesn’t possess an elite size-speed combination, but he makes up for it with his natural feel for the game. Overall, I see Pitre as an immediate-impact defender.
Smith is a thick, explosive tackle prospect with tremendous upside. In the pass game, he has quick feet, powerful hands and plays with knee-bend. He has issues at times because he doesn’t stay square and hooks defenders with his outside arm, resulting in penalties. This is fixable. He is dominant in the run game. He can roll his hips on contact and finish with regularity. He has a nasty/violent play style. Smith has the tools to be an incredible guard, but I would give him a shot to stick at tackle. Overall, there are some rough areas to smooth out but this is a very gifted athlete with the right play temperament.
Raimann has a fascinating story. He was a foreign exchange student from Austria, and he developed himself into a tight end prospect. In his third season at Central Michigan, he made the transition to left tackle. He is a fun player to study. In the passing game, he has enough foot quickness to handle speed rushers, and his combination of core and hand strength jumps off the screen. When he lands his punch, the play is over. He will occasionally get too wide with his base, which left him susceptible to counter moves. He is a mauler in the run game. He has knock-back power and looks to finish consistently. Overall, Raimann has picked up the position incredibly fast and should be a reliable starter early in his career.
Bonitto was a loose, explosive and versatile defender for the Sooners. Against the pass, he has fantastic snap anticipation and burst to win right away. He can really dip, bend and close at the top of the pass rush. He is fluid and fast in everything he does on the field. He has shown the agility to peel off and mirror tight ends in coverage, too. Oklahoma used him quite a bit to spy athletic QBs. Bonitto explodes to the alley and collects tackles when those QBs attempt to take off. Against the run, he needs to win with quickness. He will get pushed around and give up the edge. Overall, Bonitto is an exceptional athlete with pass-rush production and cover ability. If he adds some strength, he could emerge as a Pro Bowl talent.
Moore is an undersized wideout (5-10, 195) with phenomenal quickness, play strength and route polish. He split his time between lining up outside and in the slot for WMU. He is very sudden in his release and doesn't waste any steps at the top of routes. He attacks the leverage of cornerbacks and creates a lot of separation out of the break point. He has strong hands to attack the ball and he's very tough/sturdy after the catch. Moore bounces off tacklers on quick hitters and jet sweeps. He has excellent top speed when he gets in the open field. Overall, the lack of ideal size is the only knock on Moore. He should emerge as a dangerous playmaker very early in his career.
Watson is a long, rangy wideout with remarkable fluidity and explosiveness. He lined up outside and was primarily used as a vertical weapon at NDSU. He gains ground in a hurry with his long stride, and he can change speeds when the ball goes up in the air. He ran by everyone he played against last season. Watson showed surprisingly good route skill at the Reese's Senior Bowl in February. He was able to win with quickness off the line and showed the ability to efficiently drop his weight and burst out of the break point down the field. He has a large catch radius, too. Overall, I thought Watson was a solid vertical/stretch receiver based on his game tape, but the Senior Bowl performance showed a more well-rounded talent. He could emerge as one of the best pass-catchers in this class.
Elam is a cornerback with ideal height, weight and speed. In press coverage, he uses his combination of length and strength to re-route opponents. He has some tightness when he opens up, but possesses top-notch deep speed. He can stay in phase versus runaway routes, but encounters some issues when he has to change directions or work back downhill. In those situations, he allows too much separation. He has stellar eyes in zone coverage, where he's able to read, anticipate and put himself in good position. He had great ball production earlier in his career, but just didn’t have as many opportunities this past fall. He’s a willing tackler, though he has some fly-by misses. Elam isn’t a perfect prospect, but he has starter ability in the right scheme/situation.
Howell is a thick, compact quarterback with excellent arm strength, toughness and athleticism. I love the urgency in his drop before he settles at the top of the pocket. He has a quick release and he can really power the ball outside the numbers and down the field. He does this despite very little engagement from his lower half. He transfers his weight too early, with his back foot way off the ground. He has the ability to layer the ball accurately in the intermediate area of the field and he throws a beautiful, lofting deep ball. He has the athleticism to extend and create plays. He also has been effective on designed QB runs, bouncing off tackles and showing surprising burst in the open field. Howell does take too many sacks (at least 33 in each of his three seasons, including 48 in 2021) and tried to force too many throws this past season. However, his entire supporting cast left after the 2020 campaign and that had an impact on his production in 2021. Overall, he has NFL-starter ability.
Ojabo was a very productive edge rusher for the Wolverines despite sharing play time. He has ideal size, explosiveness and fluidity for the position. He brings a dynamic get-off, and once he gets to the top of his rush, he can bend and flatten to the quarterback. His hands are still a work in progress. The dip/rip move is his bread and butter, but he needs to add to his arsenal. He does flash the ability to generate power and is an outstanding finisher, often dislodging the ball upon arrival. He is raw against the run. He turns his shoulder instead of using his hands to hold the point of attack. Overall, Ojabo is still learning how to play the game, but he has as much talent as any pass rusher in this draft. Unfortunately, his 2022 season is now in doubt after he suffered a torn Achilles at Michigan's pro day.
Hall is a long, rangy defensive tackle with room to add weight. As a pass rusher, he comes off the ball a little too high, but he's incredibly quick and has an assortment of maneuvers to generate pressure. He has a violent club/swim move, a rip move and pure power. He also has an explosive counter move, showcasing his agility. Against the run, he can get skinny to slip blocks and make plays in the backfield. He has big-time burst and lateral range. However, he does struggle versus double teams. He's too high and can be uprooted. He plays with excellent effort, though. I think he might benefit from a move to the perimeter, keeping him away from the noise/chaos inside. He reminds me of Marcus Davenport coming out of college.
ALREADY PICKED
Hutchinson is an ultra-productive edge rusher with ideal size, quickness and polish. He stood up this past season in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's system at Michigan. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and a wide array of hand moves to generate pressures/sacks. He’s collected wins with dip/rip moves, quick hand swipes, long inside-arm bull rushes and swim moves. He can feel when OTs overset and he is quick to counter inside. He also has the ability to grab and control the wrist of his opponent. He doesn’t have elite bend at the top of his rush, but once free, he has an impressive closing burst. In the run game, he holds the point of attack and his effort is nonstop on the back side. Hutchinson isn’t in the same class as the Bosa brothers, but he’s not far behind.
Gardner is a tall, long cornerback with elite movement skills and toughness. In press coverage, he uses his length to successfully re-route wideouts. He has abnormal fluidity for such a huge cornerback (6-foot-3, 190 pounds). He can completely open his hips to mirror and match underneath. He’s rarely out of position, but if it happens, he has an incredible burst to recover. From off coverage, he is fluid and explodes out of his plant and drive. He has natural ball skills; he can find it and play it. His overall awareness is magnificent. He is very willing as a run defender and blitzer. Although he'll miss an occasional tackle, the aggressiveness and want-to are easy to identify. Overall, Gardner has a unique skill set for his size, and I see similarities to four-time Pro Bowler Antonio Cromartie when he was coming out of Florida State.
Walker is a versatile edge defender with exceptional length and athleticism. He primarily aligned on the edge, but played inside, too. As a pass rusher, he isn't ultra-explosive, but he's smooth and powerful. He loves to widen the offensive tackle with his upfield rush before using his inside arm to jolt and walk him back to the QB. He also flashes a quick swipe move to create pressures. He's very disruptive, but he's left some sacks on the field because of missed tackles. The Bulldogs dropped him into coverage quite a bit, and he's made some incredibly athletic plays, including one particular pass breakup versus Florida. Against the run, he dominates with his length and power at the point of attack. He destroys tight ends. I believe Walker's best football is ahead of him.
Stingley has ideal size, speed and fluidity for the position. He had a monster freshman season, but his play was inconsistent in 2020 and 2021. He is at his best in press coverage, as he effectively re-routes wideouts with a one- or two-hand jam. He has easy speed to carry vertical routes and can flip his hips smoothly to redirect on underneath routes. Stingley is always in position downfield, but he's given up some plays on 50/50 balls. From off coverage, he has a smooth pedal and explodes out of his plant/drive. His instincts are excellent, but I do have concerns with his effort and execution as a tackler. Overall, Stingley has all of the tools to be an elite cover man, but he needs to play with more urgency and aggression.