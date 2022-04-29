2022 NFL Draft: Kyle Hamilton, Jermaine Johnson among Day 1's top value picks

Before the picking even started Thursday night, my models rated Hamilton as the prospect in this year's class most likely to become an All-Pro. And then he became a Raven at No. 14 overall, and the fit created a noticeable win-share lift. A very good rookie safety win-share increase is 0.58 wins (looking over a 10-season sample); Hamilton on a team like the Cowboys, who have many solid pieces but need a safety, would have been 0.74. But on the Ravens? The win-total increase is 0.78, which is the highest for any team. The flexibility of multiple safety looks, which have become increasingly valuable in recent years as defenses attempt to stop guys like Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, gives Baltimore a huge advantage. Hamilton is just the fourth safety in the Next Gen Stats era to earn over a 90+ production and 90+ overall score in their college career. And once more for the people in the back: Don’t worry about his 40 time! Computer vision shows he ranks in the 95th percentile in body control (eight-year sample) in plays that resulted in the following: interceptions, pass breakups, effective blitzing and shutting down outside pass catchers and slot pass catchers.