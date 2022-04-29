2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway in Las Vegas. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every player drafted in Round 1.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
Walker is a Swiss Army knife with the capacity to play anywhere along the line. From nose tackle to edge rusher, the Georgia product possesses the speed, athleticism and burst to be an impact defender. Although his production does not match his potential, he boasts intriguing athleticism and playmaking potential.
Hutchinson is a blue-chip prospect with A-plus tools and technical skills. The Michigan standout combines his exceptional physical gifts and refined hand-to-hand combat ability with relentless effort that overwhelms blockers over time. His resume is loaded with performance and production, making him a high-floor prospect with outstanding potential.
Stingley is a five-star talent with outstanding tools (height, weight, speed and athleticism) and playmaking potential, but he has not played like an A-plus prospect since his freshman season. Although the LSU standout's talent and potential could make him a future All-Pro, he must display more consistency between the lines to become a player whose production matches his potential.