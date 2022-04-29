2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 08:19 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway in Las Vegas. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every player drafted in Round 1.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DE

Walker is a Swiss Army knife with the capacity to play anywhere along the line. From nose tackle to edge rusher, the Georgia product possesses the speed, athleticism and burst to be an impact defender. Although his production does not match his potential, he boasts intriguing athleticism and playmaking potential.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · DE

Hutchinson is a blue-chip prospect with A-plus tools and technical skills. The Michigan standout combines his exceptional physical gifts and refined hand-to-hand combat ability with relentless effort that overwhelms blockers over time. His resume is loaded with performance and production, making him a high-floor prospect with outstanding potential.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB

Stingley is a five-star talent with outstanding tools (height, weight, speed and athleticism) and playmaking potential, but he has not played like an A-plus prospect since his freshman season. Although the LSU standout's talent and potential could make him a future All-Pro, he must display more consistency between the lines to become a player whose production matches his potential.

