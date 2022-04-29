2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is underway in Las Vegas. Bucky Brooks is providing analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 2 and 3 below.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 2
The high-motor defender from Houston is an intriguing chess piece at the point of attack. Hall is a rare inside-outside pass rusher with the capacity to create chaos as a speed-rushing defensive tackle in sub-packages or on the edges as a traditional edge defender.
The small-school standout is a long, rangy big-play specialist with speed to burn and outstanding leaping ability. Watson is a talented developmental prospect with huge upside as an offensive weapon.
McCreary is a stingy cover corner with a game ideally suited for a press-heavy scheme. He is an aggressive bump-and-run defender with the speed, quickness and athleticism to shadow premier receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Hall is an ultra-productive runner with outstanding vision and quick feet. He displays exceptional stop-start quickness in the hole while flashing enough speed to take it the distance in the open field. With the Iowa State star also displaying soft hands and polished receiving skills, Hall is exactly what pro coaches covet in an RB1.
As a versatile sub-defender with outstanding instincts, awareness, ball skills and blitz ability, Pitre is a Day 1 starter as a nickel defender in a multi-faceted defense.
As a twitchy, explosive athlete with outstanding first-step quickness and a non-stop motor, Ebiketie is a high-end developmental prospect with intriguing upside. The Penn State product is a boom-or-bust pick who could pay huge dividends.
The ultra-fluid Washington product is a natural at the position, boasting A-plus athleticism and skills. Although he needs to refine his technique, Gordon should compete for playing time as a starter early in his career.
Mafe soared up the charts as a dynamic edge defender with outstanding rush skills. The Minnesota standout wins with cat-like quickness and burst, flashing exceptional balance while turning the corner on speed rushes.
Walker is a gritty runner with a combination of balance, body control and vision that makes him effective in any style of offense. Although he lacks elite speed and acceleration, the Michigan State standout is a professional runner with a knack for moving the chains with the ball in his hands.
Booth is a rock-solid cover corner with a loaded toolbox for the position. The Clemson standout is a scheme-friendly prospect with the ball skills, instincts and agility to thrive in man or zone coverage while also setting the edge as a dependable tackler in space.
As a catch-and-run specialist with outstanding stop-start quickness and burst, Robinson is a natural slot receiver/WR3/returner.