2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 07:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is underway in Las Vegas. Bucky Brooks is providing analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 2 and 3 below.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

ROUND 2

Pick
33
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(from Jaguars)
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Houston · DE

The high-motor defender from Houston is an intriguing chess piece at the point of attack. Hall is a rare inside-outside pass rusher with the capacity to create chaos as a speed-rushing defensive tackle in sub-packages or on the edges as a traditional edge defender.

Pick
34
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from Lions through Vikings)
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
North Dakota State · WR

The small-school standout is a long, rangy big-play specialist with speed to burn and outstanding leaping ability. Watson is a talented developmental prospect with huge upside as an offensive weapon.

Pick
35
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(from Jets)
Roger McCreary
Roger McCreary
Auburn · CB

McCreary is a stingy cover corner with a game ideally suited for a press-heavy scheme. He is an aggressive bump-and-run defender with the speed, quickness and athleticism to shadow premier receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Pick
36
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from Giants)
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB

Hall is an ultra-productive runner with outstanding vision and quick feet. He displays exceptional stop-start quickness in the hole while flashing enough speed to take it the distance in the open field. With the Iowa State star also displaying soft hands and polished receiving skills, Hall is exactly what pro coaches covet in an RB1.

Pick
37
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
Baylor · DB

As a versatile sub-defender with outstanding instincts, awareness, ball skills and blitz ability, Pitre is a Day 1 starter as a nickel defender in a multi-faceted defense.

Pick
38
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(from Jets)
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge

As a twitchy, explosive athlete with outstanding first-step quickness and a non-stop motor, Ebiketie is a high-end developmental prospect with intriguing upside. The Penn State product is a boom-or-bust pick who could pay huge dividends.

Pick
39
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB

The ultra-fluid Washington product is a natural at the position, boasting A-plus athleticism and skills. Although he needs to refine his technique, Gordon should compete for playing time as a starter early in his career. 

Pick
40
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge

Mafe soared up the charts as a dynamic edge defender with outstanding rush skills. The Minnesota standout wins with cat-like quickness and burst, flashing exceptional balance while turning the corner on speed rushes.

Pick
41
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State · RB

Walker is a gritty runner with a combination of balance, body control and vision that makes him effective in any style of offense. Although he lacks elite speed and acceleration, the Michigan State standout is a professional runner with a knack for moving the chains with the ball in his hands. 

Pick
42
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from Colts)
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB

Booth is a rock-solid cover corner with a loaded toolbox for the position. The Clemson standout is a scheme-friendly prospect with the ball skills, instincts and agility to thrive in man or zone coverage while also setting the edge as a dependable tackler in space.

Pick
43
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from Falcons)
Wan'Dale Robinson
Wan'Dale Robinson
Kentucky · WR

As a catch-and-run specialist with outstanding stop-start quickness and burst, Robinson is a natural slot receiver/WR3/returner.

