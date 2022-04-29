The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

3) Jermaine Johnson II: Aside from Willis going undrafted in Round 1, Johnson's fall was the most surprising news of the night. All we heard leading up to the draft was how much depth there was at the edge rusher spot. There also was little doubt that Johnson was the fourth-best pass-rushing prospect in this class, after Walker, Hutchinson and Thibodeaux. However, multiple teams that needed edge rushers continually passed on him, including the Eagles, Ravens, Texans and Chiefs. These teams all secured players they liked with those picks. It was just stunning to watch a player perceived as a top-10 choice land at 26th overall.

4) Deebo Samuel: The Samuel story just became a lot more interesting. The 49ers didn't trade the veteran, who asked out of San Francisco recently. A.J. Brown scored a huge deal after the Titans traded him to the Eagles. A Samuel trade now seems less likely to happen because the 49ers would've needed at least a first-round pick in this draft just to start a discussion. So now we'll see just how badly Samuel wants to leave. He doesn't have a ton of options to voice his discontent, since holding out isn't the same tactic it used to be -- but he has to be miffed about what he watched play out on Thursday night. Two veteran wide receivers were traded (in addition to the A.J. Brown deal, the Ravens sent Marquise Brown to Arizona), and he wasn't one of them.