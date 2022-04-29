Jets select Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 pick, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10

Needing to spice up a success-starved franchise, the New York Jets are adding some sauce.

The Jets selected Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Not done at No. 4, New York picked up Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick.

Following a 2021 campaign in which the Jets defense was dead last in the NFL in points and yards allowed, Gardner, the second cornerback taken in the draft after Houston took Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3, will be looked upon to ignite a defensive turnaround from the jump.

Joining free-agent signees D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead, Gardner has now become the centerpiece of New York head coach Robert Saleh's defensive backfield revamp.

A true lockdown cornerback, Gardner remarkably never allowed a receiving touchdown in coverage during his three-year career with the Bearcats, according to Pro Football Focus. A first-team All-AAC honoree in each of his three seasons, Gardner is coming off a statistically stellar junior campaign in which he racked up 40 tackles, three sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions en route to being voted a first-team AP All-American.

Brimming with swagger and skills, Gardner is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound corner who knows how to use his length well, but also possesses stellar flexibility for a player of his size and has 4.41 speed. His awareness is exceptional, and his toughness has likewise been lauded as he's never shied away in the run or blitz game.

For a corner of his size, Gardner offers an inimitable and all-around package of skills with the intangibles to boot.