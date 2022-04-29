2022 NFL Draft

Falcons select USC WR Drake London with No. 8 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 09:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Atlanta Falcons added a much-needed pass-catcher to their offense.

The Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

An ankle fracture didn't prevent London from being selected in the top 10 and the highest-drafted wideout by Atlanta since Julio Jones in 2011.

Despite playing for a USC team that bottomed out in 2021, London emerged as a highly coveted receiving talent who earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in his final season with the Trojans. A big reason is because, well, he's big. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver inspires comparisons to a couple of NFL stars -- Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans and Chargers pass catcher Mike Williams -- and London brings with him a massive catch radius (thanks to his 77 3/4-inch wingspan) that makes scouts drool over his jump-ball potential.

Add in London's excellent route-running ability, and you have a receiver built to win physical matchups and make an impact no matter the down-and-distance situation.

London ranked seventh on Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects list and has been selected accordingly. Following an impressive pro day workout at USC, all that's left for London is to complete his ankle rehab and work on becoming a professional receiver for his new team.

The Falcons owned the worst receiver corps in the NFL ahead of the draft. Adding a playmaker in London to pair with pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts gives quarterback Marcus Mariota two big targets to work with in 2022.

London projects to see a ton of targets as a rookie, joining a corps currently led by Olamide Zaccheaus, Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge.

Even with needs on defense and in the trenches, the Falcons chose to add another top-10 pass-catcher as they rebuild their offense in Year 2 under Arthur Smith.

