Texans select LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. with No. 3 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Stingley played just three games during his junior season at LSU due to an injured left foot, but the 20-year-old boasts great potential to become an elite NFL cover man. Stingley's status as a top NFL prospect started in 2019, when he produced six interceptions and 15 passes defensed as a true freshman and helped lead the Tigers to a CFP National Championship.
