2022 NFL Draft

Eagles trade up to select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with No. 13 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 09:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Jordan Davis dropped jaws and spun minds with his showing at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

And that was after a sensational senior season in which he helped the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national title since 1980.

It was more than enough to convince the Philadelphia Eagles to trade up to select the defensive tackle with the No. 13 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans received the Eagles' No. 15, 124, 162 and 166 picks in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick. Philadelphia wasn't done trading on a franchise-changing Thursday night, as it sent its other first-round pick (No. 18 overall) and pick No. 101 (third round) to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Davis is the first defensive tackle drafted in the opening round by the Eagles since Fletcher Cox in 2012 (Eagles moved up from No. 15 to 12 on draft night to select Cox and moved up from 15 to 13 on draft night to select Davis), per NFL Research.

Now, Davis will join the six-time Pro Bowler along with Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham to make up an Eagles defensive front that looks greatly improved on paper.

A dynamo in the interior of the much-ballyhooed Bulldogs defense, Davis was a major factor in Georgia winning the championship, but truly burst upon the national scene with an eye-popping performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Three hundred forty-one pounds of bad intentions and astounding athleticism, Davis amazed with a 4.78-second 40-yard dash to go along with an impressive 32-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump. His agility was also showcased, right along with quick hands.

As a senior, Davis won the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Outland Trophy (most outstanding interior lineman) and was voted to the first-team AP All-American squad. Those accolades came after he posted 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and before helping Georgia to a title.

A total package of size, speed, production and winning experience, Davis is extraordinary against the run, but his physical traits support him rounding into a supreme interior pass rusher, as well.

Related Content

news

Bills trade up to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Chiefs trade up to select Washington DB Trent McDuffie at No. 21

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers select Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett with No. 20 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles receive A.J. Brown in trade; Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving WR A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee used pick No. 18 on a wide receiver replacement: Treylon Burks.

news

Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals for first-round draft pick

The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first-round pick (No. 23 overall) on Thursday during the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions trade up to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams at No. 12

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Saints trade up to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with No. 11 pick, grab OT Trevor Penning at No. 19

The New Orleans Saints have traded up to select Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. New Orleans later picked OT Trevor Penning at No. 19.

news

Falcons select USC WR Drake London with No. 8 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected USC wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Panthers select N.C. State OT Ickey Ekwonu with No. 6 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Giants select Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5, Alabama's Evan Neal at No. 7 in 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Giants selected Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 pick and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jets select Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 pick, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10

The Jets selected Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Not done at No. 4, New York picked up Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW