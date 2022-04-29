Eagles trade up to select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with No. 13 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Jordan Davis dropped jaws and spun minds with his showing at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

And that was after a sensational senior season in which he helped the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national title since 1980.

It was more than enough to convince the Philadelphia Eagles to trade up to select the defensive tackle with the No. 13 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans received the Eagles' No. 15, 124, 162 and 166 picks in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick. Philadelphia wasn't done trading on a franchise-changing Thursday night, as it sent its other first-round pick (No. 18 overall) and pick No. 101 (third round) to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Davis is the first defensive tackle drafted in the opening round by the Eagles since Fletcher Cox in 2012 (Eagles moved up from No. 15 to 12 on draft night to select Cox and moved up from 15 to 13 on draft night to select Davis), per NFL Research.

Now, Davis will join the six-time Pro Bowler along with Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham to make up an Eagles defensive front that looks greatly improved on paper.

A dynamo in the interior of the much-ballyhooed Bulldogs defense, Davis was a major factor in Georgia winning the championship, but truly burst upon the national scene with an eye-popping performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Three hundred forty-one pounds of bad intentions and astounding athleticism, Davis amazed with a 4.78-second 40-yard dash to go along with an impressive 32-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump. His agility was also showcased, right along with quick hands.

As a senior, Davis won the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Outland Trophy (most outstanding interior lineman) and was voted to the first-team AP All-American squad. Those accolades came after he posted 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and before helping Georgia to a title.