Indeed. Esiason, from his perch as an observer, believes the Giants' loyalty to quarterback Eli Manning toward the end of his career eventually hamstrung their ability to prepare for the future. Former coach Ben McAdoo's infatuation with Patrick Mahomes, and his reported desire to draft the eventual Chiefs star QB in 2017, has been well-documented. Still, even a miss that big doesn't explain the following: how the Giants have fired each of the last three head coaches after just two seasons; the decision to use the second overall draft pick in 2018 on running back Saquon Barkley, who averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season after missing most of 2020 with a torn ACL; the repeated swings and misses on offensive linemen; or the disastrous salary-cap shape the team was in this offseason, which limited what the new regime of coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen was able to do in free agency.

As for the Jets, Esiason points to their 2012 trade for Tim Tebow -- an experiment that ended after just one season, eight passes and 32 rushes -- as the moment after which their decisions made little sense. Nobody knew exactly how to use Tebow, and that opened up the Jets to questions about whether they were pursuing winning or publicity. But then there were the misguided hires of Idzik and Mike Maccagnan as general managers (over the two drafts that Idzik ran in 2013 and '14 and the five that Maccagnan oversaw in 2015-19, the Jets unearthed just three Pro Bowlers: Sheldon Richardson, Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams, none of whom remains on the team).

The end result: The teams have undergone regime changes, salary-cap cleanups and rebuilds. The Jets started their most recent one first, when they hired Joe Douglas to replace Maccagnan in June of 2019 and then, before the 2021 season, Robert Saleh to replace Adam Gase. The Giants cleaned house a few months ago, installing Schoen after parting ways with Gettleman and hiring Daboll after firing Joe Judge (and even that was fraught, as the team since became subject to a lawsuit by Brian Flores alleging racist hiring practices by the Giants and the league more broadly; the team has denied the allegations).

The bleakness has been simultaneous. But so, too, might be the teams' arrival at a turning point.