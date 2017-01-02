Ben McAdoo on players' Miami trip: It's their 'off day'

Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn't have much of a response Monday to a widely circulated photo on social media that appears to show some of his players hanging out in Miami after Sunday's game.
When asked about the players in the photo on Monday, McAdoo said via The New York Times: "Players are off until tomorrow morning. We will see them tomorrow morning, and they'll get their workout in and we'll get ready for Green Bay."
McAdoo didn't indicate if the players could face any disciplinary action from the team.
The photo shows some Giants players posing on a boat during their trip to Miami, according to NJ.com. In addition, media posted to the Snapchat account of singer-songwriter Trey Songz appears to show Giants teammates Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis partying with recording artist Justin Beiber at a Miami Beach night club overnight, NJ.com reported.
It remains to be seen if the Miami trip will be further addressed by the team ahead of this weekend's contest.