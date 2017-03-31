Giants coach sizing up Patrick Mahomes at pro day

Watching Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech's pro day Friday wasn't quite enough of a look for Ben McAdoo.
The New York Giants coach also met with Mahomes on Thursday before the quarterback's on-campus workout in front of NFL scouts and coaches, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Post-combine interest in Mahomes couldn't be much higher, as NFL clubs have arranged 18 visits or workouts with the former Red Raiders star. It's unknown whether the Giants are among them, but McAdoo's team has an aging veteran quarterback in Eli Manning. As such, quarterback is among the team's primary draft needs, and the Giants hold the No. 23 overall selection. None of the five mock drafts from NFL.com analysts currently project Mahomes to be selected in the first round, although that possibility shouldn't be discounted.
Also on hand for Mahomes' pro day workout were Seahawks general manager John Schneider and 49ers GM John Lynch. Cowboys QB coach Wade Wilson was there as well, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Mahomes is vying with Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky to be the first quarterback selected. He passed for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns last year in Texas Tech's Air Raid offense.