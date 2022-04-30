The First Read: Winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

1) Baker Mayfield: The Cleveland Browns' former starting quarterback now knows there's one less team in the league that can be expected to trade for him. There had long been speculation that Carolina might be a potential player for Mayfield, who is in need of a new home after the acquisition of Deshaun Watson, but the Panthers hadn't pushed that narrative -- and their decision to draft Corral in the third round appears to confirm they won't be going after the 2018 first overall pick. The other team that has been considered a possible suitor is Seattle, which notably hasn't selected a quarterback in this draft yet. However, the Seahawks have openly expressed their optimism regarding fourth-year pro Drew Lock, who came to them from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, and they're drafting like a team that isn't panicking about its situation yet. We'll see how it plays out, but know this much: Carolina definitely feels like a no-go for Mayfield today.