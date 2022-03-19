Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo suffered Achilles tear at pro day

Ojabo is expected to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, but could play during the second half of the season, per Rapoport. Such an injury often sidelines a player for several months, if not longer, although Rams running back Cam Akers returned in less than six months after tearing his Achilles last summer.

Ojabo elected to enter the draft as an underclassman in January after posting 11 sacks and a Michigan single-season record five forced fumbles in his first season as a starter. Playing alongside Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, who is a leading candidate to be drafted first overall this year, the two edge rushers helped fuel the team's run to a Big Ten title and its first berth in the College Football Playoff.

"That was tough to see him go down like that," Hutchinson told Chadiha after completing his pro-day workout. "Not quite sure what's going on with him right now because I've been in the whole interview circuit, but I'm definitely going to go see him. Been praying for him. It's always tough to see a teammate and close friend go down like that."