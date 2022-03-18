Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo injured at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo suffered an apparent left leg injury while participating in the Wolverines' pro day on Friday.
Ojabo, one of the top talents in the 2022 NFL Draft, went down clutching the leg during a pass-rush drill and had to be helped off the field, per NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha, who is covering the event.
After a breakout 2021 season, Ojabo decided to enter the draft as an underclassman in January and clocked a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks him as the No. 18 prospect available this year.
Ojabo was voted first-team All-Big Ten in 2021, posting 11 sacks and a single-season school-record five forced fumbles while playing opposite Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, a leading candidate to be picked first overall in the 2022 draft.
All 32 teams were represented at the pro day, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Texans head coach Lovie Smith among the attendees, per Chadiha. The 2022 draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.