2022 NFL Draft: Skyy Moore, Malik Willis among Day 2's top value picks

The upside in taking a QB on Day 2, even for teams that don't have a pressing need at the position, is so massive that I was pleased to see a few take some chances on passers in Round 3. In the Titans' case, starter Ryan Tannehill will be 34 by Week 1 and is owed zero guaranteed money in 2023 (per Over The Cap), while Willis, my top-ranked QB this year, has a unique skill set and boasts a really high ceiling. So why not take the Liberty signal-caller, whom I've compared to Titans legend Steve McNair, and see what happens? Willis scored 74 combined passing and rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons, the most in the FBS over that time. He also forced 90 missed tackles on runs, which was first in the FBS (not just among QBs, but all rushers). Willis has top-11 overall change-of-direction speed with the ball in his hands among QBs in my 20-season computer-vision sample. This helped lead to his FBS-best 91.3 passer rating when throwing on scrambles. The potential win-share add with this pick could be huge for Tennessee for years to come.