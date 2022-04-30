2022 NFL Draft

Ravens select Michigan LB David Ojabo in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 08:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

David Ojabo goes from playing for one Harbaugh to another.

The University of Michigan linebacker was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 45 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A premier pass rusher with 4.55 speed, Ojabo was a top-20 prospect before tearing his Achilles at Michigan's pro day on March 19.

Ojabo is a young edge rusher with loads of talent but is vastly inexperienced.

A Nigerian native who also lived in Scotland, Ojabo's time at Michigan from 2019-2021 showcased huge improvement the more experience he got. The final product was an excellent 2021 campaign in which Ojabo produced 11 sacks and five forced fumbles for the Wolverines and earned second-team All-American honors.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound 21-year-old boasts ideal size for an edge rusher to go with great explosiveness. He's a raw player still learning and improving, but his physical attributes put him on the radar and are now looming questions due to his injury. They'll remain until Ojabo returns healthy and proves the doubters wrong.

The Ravens are betting he returns to form, even if that's not fully in 2022. We've seen players injured in the past slide in the draft and become steals for their team (Jeffery Simmons in Tennessee is the latest example). Ojabo's inexperience, coupled with the injury, is likely what slid him into the middle of the second round.

John Harbaugh's club stopped the athletic edge rusher's slide. Ojabo will reunite with former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was hired by the Ravens on Jan. 27. The 21-year-old experienced his best college season under Macdonald's tutelage.

When healthy, Ojabo will pair well with Odafe Oweh to form a dangerously athletic duo in the Ravens front.

The Ravens are betting Ojabo will continue to develop under Macdonald and could eventually be the steal of the 2022 draft.

Related Content

news

Bills select Georgia RB James Cook with pick No. 63

Buffalo selected Georgia running James Cook back with the 63rd overall pick in the second round.

news

Steelers select Georgia WR George Pickens with No. 52 overall pick

With the No. 52 overall pick in the draft, the Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round Friday in Las Vegas.

news

Chiefs select Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cardinals select Colorado St. TE Trey McBride in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals continue to use the draft to add playmakers for quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals selected Colorado St. tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots trade up to select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots traded up to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the No. 50 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Seattle selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

news

Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded up to select the first running back of the draft, Iowa Sate's Breece Hall with the No. 36 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Bucky Brooks breaks down Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. Follow along live!

news

Packers trade up to select North Dakota St. WR Christian Watson in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall with first pick of second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Houston Cougars defensive end Logan Hall with the No. 33 overall pick to begin Friday's festivities in Las Vegas.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2, 3

Where Liberty quarterback Malik Willis ends up is one of the top storylines for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Find out what other draft buzz we're monitoring Friday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW