Ravens hire Mike Macdonald as new defensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens have tabbed a familiar face as their new defensive coordinator.

Baltimore announced Thursday night the hiring of Mike Macdonald as the team's new defensive coordinator.

"Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated in a team press release. "During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

"Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country's best defenses at Michigan last year. He is a proven play-caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore."

Macdonald was previously part of Harbaugh's staff from 2014 to 2020, but spent last year coaching at the University of Michigan as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator under John's brother, Jim.

Now Macdonald, who played a vital role in helping the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff, will take over the spot vacated by the dismissal of Don "Wink" Martindale earlier in January.

Having served under the Ravens' umbrella as a coaching intern, defensive assistant, defensive backs and linebackers coach, Macdonald will look to turn around a defensive squad that ranked 19th in the NFL in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed.

Macdonald helped in the ascension of Wolverines pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who's prognosticated by most to be a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now he'll look to return the Ravens to the familiar territory of being one of the league's defensive elite.