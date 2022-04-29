Strange choice: Bill Belichick explains Patriots' selection of guard with No. 29 pick in 2022 NFL Draft 

The Patriots traded back in the first round before selecting Strange, receiving extra third- and fourth-round picks from the Chiefs in this year's draft in exchange for No. 21 overall.

"Yeah, well, if we had stayed at 21, then we would have obviously picked somebody," said Belichick. "Probably a good chance it would have been him. I don't know, there were several teams that we talked to prior to when we made the trade. There were some other conversations going on there, but ultimately that's the one we chose.

"Glad Cole was there when we picked, and as I said, feel like we made the best decision that we could at 21."

In the weeks leading up to the draft, New England traded guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick (No. 170 overall). Belichick went ahead and addressed a need with their first-round pick, but the selection of Strange wasn't one specific to losing a guard who started for the Patriots the last seven seasons.

"No, not really. I don't think we ever intentionally go into a draft trying to say, well, we have to get this position or that position," Belichick said. "Sometimes it works out that way, which it did last year, and it did this year. But it wasn't like there weren't other positions and other players that we would have considered.

"The board was -- players came off the board pretty much like we thought they would for the most part, and that's -- again, felt like we made the best option -- we took the best option that we had, whether it was at 21 or 29, whatever it ended up being, 29. At those two points we felt like we made the best choice that we could."