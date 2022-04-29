Chiefs trade up to select Washington DB Trent McDuffie at No. 21

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots received pick Nos. 29 (first round), 94 (third), 121 (fourth) in exchange for the 21st pick.

McDuffie will freshen up the cornerback corps of the reigning AFC West champions and portends to be a starter from Day 1. Currently slated as starters at corner for Kansas City are Deandre Baker, Rashad Fenton and L'Jarius Sneed, but McDuffie is likely to change that quickly.