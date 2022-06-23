Five NFL teams that will improve the most in wins in 2022: Broncos lead the pack

Net improvement: Five wins





They were winless through 11 games but finished 3-3 down the stretch. That, as much as anything, speaks to optimism for them taking a giant stride toward relevancy. Dan Campbell instilled a culture of competitive character in his first season, meaning the Lions continued to play hard even when there was nothing to play for. That might sound like a cliché, but it's proven to be the foundation on which turnarounds are built. Another is solid quarterback play, which, to the uninformed, is something the Lions got from Jared Goff over his final five starts, when he threw for 11 touchdowns against two interceptions and had a 107.1 passer rating. His performance caused Detroit to go from thinking about possible replacements at the position to passing on the opportunity to pursue someone through trade, free agency or the draft. If Goff builds on that finish, there is reason to believe the Lions can surprise people. It should help not only that the offense got a proven big-play receiver in Jameson Williams, one of two first-round draft picks, though he still is recovering from a late-season knee injury, but also that the defense added potentially impactful pieces. Detroit drafted pass rushers in each of the first two rounds in Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, who are being counted on to upgrade a unit that had fewer sacks than all but two teams last season. In the secondary, the Lions are holding their collective breath that Jeff Okudah, the third pick of the 2020 draft, will live up to expectations after his season was cut short by an Achilles injury. There is depth this time around, as Mike Hughes was brought in via free agency and Kerby Joseph was acquired in the draft. The Lions have not had a winning season since 2017, but don't be shocked if they make a run at ending that streak.