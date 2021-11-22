NFL Week 11's biggest decisions: Brandon Staley, Mike Tomlin get bold on Sunday night

Brandon Staley makes optimal call to go for it from the Chargers' own territory





Staley has followed the NGS Decision Guide almost to a T when facing fourth downs in Chargers territory this season. Most coaches will take the safe option and punt in that scenario, to avoid giving their opponent easy scoring chances, and to evade the second-guessing that can come from the media and talking heads.





Staley has faced six fourth downs in his own territory this season where the NGS Decision Guide recommended going for it by at least 1.0 percentage points in win-probability value. He has gone for it on all but one of those plays. His 83 percent optimal call rate in these situations comfortably leads the NFL, as we highlighted in our midseason superlatives article. That's almost triple the optimal call rate of the rest of the NFL (29%).





FOURTH QUARTER: With 3:48 remaining and the Chargers (tied 34-34) facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 34-yard line, Austin Ekeler is stuffed on a rush up the middle for no gain.





After allowing the Steelers to erase a 17-point lead and tie the game up, the Chargers had a chance to close it out and make this their final possession if they could finish with a score. The NGS Decision Guide supported Staley's decision to try and extend this drive, finding +5.1 percentage points in win-probability value. It was certainly a high-leverage situation -- the Chargers would have a 62 percent chance of winning the game if they converted, but their win probability would drop to 32 percent if they failed.





Unfortunately for Staley, the Chargers were stopped in their tracks and turned the ball over on downs. But the process was sound, even if the results didn't bear out. And in the end, the Chargers were able to limit the Steelers to a field goal and get the ball back to pull off the win.





Mike Tomlin correctly keeps offense on the field twice in goal-to-go situations





Entering Sunday night, Tomlin had faced eight fourth-down situations where the Steelers had the ball inside their opponent's 10-yard line. The NGS Decision Guide aligned with Tomlin's decision in only one of those eight situations, which happened to be the only time the Steelers kept the offense on the field -- in Week 8 against the Browns, when Ben Roethlisberger connected with rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 2-yard, game-winning touchdown. Tomlin's 13 percent optimal call rate in these scenarios ranked last in the NFL entering Week 11, and was about one fifth the rate of the rest of the NFL (60 percent).





On the road against the Chargers, in front of plenty of Steelers fans, Tomlin put his trust in his offense -- not once, but twice -- in goal-to-go situations. The NGS model agreed with both decisions.





SECOND QUARTER: With 10:40 remaining and the Steelers (trailing 7-3) facing a fourth-and-goal from the Chargers' 2-yard line, Pat Freiermuth gets stuffed for no gain after receiving a shovel pass.





Despite the result of the play, Tomlin made the correct call here. The NGS Decision Guide strongly recommended going for it in this scenario, finding a +6.2 percentage point difference in win-probability value compared to settling for a field goal. The Steelers were trailing by four points at the time, so a field goal in this scenario would be even less valuable in a game that ended up becoming a thrilling shootout. The Steelers had a 28 percent chance of winning the game before the play, and a successful field goal would have actually dropped their win probability to 27 percent. There was a lot more value to be gained in going for it, as the Steelers' win probability would have increased to 44 percent with a successful conversion.





FOURTH QUARTER: With 11:43 remaining and the Steelers (trailing 27-13) facing a fourth-and-goal from the Chargers' 5-yard line, Chase Claypool draws a pass-interference penalty, wiping out an interception and giving the Steelers a new set of downs on the 1-yard line.





Down two scores with their backs against the wall, the Steelers were in desperation mode at this point in the game. Before the play, the Steelers' win probability was just 5 percent. That would have doubled with a successful conversion (11 percent). The result of the play here illustrates an underrated benefit of going for it -- drawing a penalty can give you a new set of downs. The possibility of a penalty is cooked into the Steelers' 41 percent conversion probability on a pass play. The Steelers were able to get one of the most prevalent calls, with a defensive pass-interference penalty giving them the ball on the 1-yard line. They would score a TD on the next play, kick-starting their multi-possession comeback.