NFL Week 6's biggest decisions: Chargers right to go for it on fourth down; Cowboys' results mixed

Chargers twice fail to convert on fourth down in own territory





Facing a double-digit deficit on the road in Baltimore, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley knew the best chance to keep his team in the game was to be aggressive on fourth down. The Chargers went for it from their own territory twice; however, the offense failed to convert on both tries. The NGS Decision Guide had both calls as only "slight" go-for-it situations for the Chargers, which quantifiably means the difference between going for it and punting was worth less than 2 percentage points in expected win probability.





It wasn’t the decisions to go for it that were suboptimal, it was the design of the play calls. We can use the full Next Gen Stats toolbox of models to break it all down ...





SECOND QUARTER: With 9:13 remaining and the Chargers (trailing 14-0) facing a fourth-and-3 from their own 39-yard line, Justin Herbert fails to connect with Mike Williams on a hitch route, and the pass falls incomplete.





The NGS Decision Guide had this call as a go for it by a difference of 1.2 percentage points in expected win probability. If the Chargers converted, the team’s chances of winning would have increased from 9.7 percent to 12.1 percent. If they punted, their win probability would have decreased to 8.2 percent. And if they failed to convert (as they did), their win probability would have fallen to 6.6 percent. If we combine each probability with the chances of converting (51.5 percent), then Staley was right -- analytically speaking -- to keep his offense on the field.





Where the Chargers went wrong, however, was with their suboptimal play call.





Before the play, the NGS Decision Guide had the Chargers’ chances of converting through the air at 51.9 percent. However, the hitch route Williams ran had just a 44.3 percent chance to be completed, according to our completion probability model. Williams had just 0.2 yards of separation from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey when Herbert's pass arrived. Not surprisingly, the pass fell incomplete and the Chargers turned it over on downs.





THIRD QUARTER: With 5:58 remaining and the Chargers (trailing 24-6) facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 19-yard line, Herbert fails to connect with Josh Palmer on a nearly identical play call to their earlier fourth-down try.





While the scoreboard read fourth-and-1 in the stadium, this was not a true yard-to-go situation, per our ball-tracking technology. We had the distance to the first-down marker at 1.9 yards. Nevertheless, our model recommended the Chargers go for it. It's worth noting, though, the recommendation added just 0.4 percentage points in expected win probability. With a potential gain so small, this recommendation is more of a toss-up between going for it and punting. The win probability in this instance is based on the Chargers having a 56 percent chance to convert, per our conversion probability model; however, just like with the team's fourth-down call in the second quarter, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi drew up the same low-probability route combination -- another back-shoulder hitch route to an isolated receiver -- this time intended for Palmer. The completion probability of Herbert’s pass intended for the rookie? 46.1 percent. The probability of converting if they had run the football? 57.7 percent.





Entering Week 6, the Chargers' offense had gone 7 for 7 on fourth-down tries. The team's only failed fourth-down attempt this season came on a fake punt-pass in Week 4 against the Raiders.



