Raiders show resilience after trying week with decisive win over Broncos

There's no question this was a trying time for the franchise. Davis had tried on multiple occasions to lure Gruden from the broadcast booth, and when he finally succeeded in 2018, he gave his friend complete control of football operations and a 10-year, $100 million contract.

Gruden methodically went about remaking the franchise in the image he desired, from personnel acquisitions to practice schedules to play-calling. So imagine the shiver that went through the building when he resigned on Monday evening. Typically, teams break or bond in that situation, and the Raiders refused to do the former.

Olson took over the offensive play-calling from Gruden and immediately set out to establish more of a presence on the ground, which then opened the passing game. Afterward, he texted that it was the "toughest week of my career -- by far!!" but added that getting back on the play-calling horse was "a little easier with the skill players we have!!"

Defensively, coordinator Gus Bradley sought to shut down the Broncos' running game and force them into obvious passing situations. The strategy worked beautifully and resulted in five sacks and three interceptions (two more than they had for the entire season entering Sunday).

But much of the credit rested with the players. The moment was a test to the leadership within the locker room, a point that was relayed to Carr the morning after Gruden resigned. Raiders great Charles Woodson phoned him and left no doubt what needed to take place.

"My feeling was that his voice has got to be the loudest in the building," Woodson told me Sunday night by phone. "He's been through multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators; he's been through a lot during that time so he's seen a lot and been weathered in this game. So I felt like if anybody was going to be able to handle that situation, it's going to be him. They were words of encouragement to be a leader, be the loudest voice in that locker room. You've got to get this win. Be 1-0. Really, I was just trying to be supportive. It was a weird moment for him, the team and Raider Nation. It was kind of shocking how it all went down."