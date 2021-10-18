No Kliff, no problem: Undermanned Cardinals show off character, pummel Browns to remain undefeated

That defense is proving to be the difference between Arizona being a solid team and one with grand possibilities. There is plenty of talent -- including Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker -- but it's the combination of assets in this unit that makes it so intriguing. The Cardinals have promising younger players like cornerback Byron Murphy and linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins﻿. They also have established veterans like Jones and defensive end J.J. Watt, who signed with the team during the offseason after 10 seasons with the Houston Texans.

This isn't merely a team that is relying on the offensive creativity of Kingsbury and the brilliance of Murray. It's built to deal with the undeniable challenges that exist for any franchise that wants to claim the NFC championship. You're not beating Rodgers, Brady or Matthew Stafford through shootouts alone. You'd better have a plan for how to control them, which seems to be the case in Arizona right now.

Just as importantly, an emerging team better have the right blend of confidence and mental toughness. That also showed through on Sunday.

"The odds seemed kind of stacked against us," Murray said. "For us, it was pretty much an opportunity to come out here and prove ourselves against a good team. We had to come out here and handle it the way we needed to handle it. That is a good team over there. We prepared well for them."

There are more daunting challenges coming for the Cardinals. They'll meet Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in two weeks. The Cowboys are on the schedule as well, and there are still four more games remaining against NFC West opponents. That explains why the Cardinals aren't spending too much time trumpeting their early success or playing the familiar card of rising teams, the one that has plenty to do with nobody really believing them.

The Cardinals know they're good. They're also enjoying the ride. That much was clear in the way coaches and players embraced after this contest, and why somebody dialed up Kingsbury on FaceTime and included him in the postgame locker room celebration. Outside linebacker Markus Golden﻿, who played well in place of Jones, said the coaching staff awarded everybody in the room with a game ball on Sunday. They planned on giving one to Kingsbury once they returned home to Arizona.