Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals will look to go 6-0 this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns without head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals announced Friday night that Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three are ruled out for Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head-coaching duties, per the team. The Cardinals also stated that additional offensive duties Sunday will be assumed by other members of the offensive staff.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported later Friday night that Cardinals GM Steve Keim also tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make the trip to Cleveland.

Pelissero also reported that the league is not currently considering any changes to Sunday's game in Cleveland, which is currently slated to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET. The team is going into enhanced COVID-19 protocols and is scheduled to travel to Cleveland on Saturday, Pelissero added. Per enhanced protocols, all players and staff are subject to daily COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status.