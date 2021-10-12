Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals placed outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, placing his availability for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in at least temporary doubt.

Per league rules, if vaccinated, Jones must record two negative PCR tests for the virus at least 24 hours apart, and be asymptomatic for 48 hours, in order to return to the team.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert﻿, also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, is facing an even tighter timeline with his team scheduled to play the Buccaneers on Thursday.

If Arizona is without Jones on Sunday, it would be a blow to the team's pass rush against a mobile quarterback in the Browns' Baker Mayfield﻿. No Cardinal other than Jones has recorded more than two sacks on the season. Jones' five sacks were all amassed in a season-opening win over Tennessee. Since then, however, he's been far less of a playmaker for the NFC West-leading Cardinals, notwithstanding a fumble recovery against Jacksonville in Week 3.