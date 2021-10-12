Around the NFL

Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Oct 12, 2021 at 12:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed tight end ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list just two days ahead of their home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The moves leaves a tight and improbable window through which Goedert could be available to play Thursday night. Goedert has been vaccinated, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, which means he can rejoin the team if tests negative for the virus twice, 24 hours apart, and is asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Philadelphia's offense stalled for the majority of a 20-18 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday, in which Goedert caught just two passes for 28 yards.

For the season, Goedert has caught 15 of 19 targets for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns; the fourth-year veteran's potential absence Thursday would mean additional snaps for backup ﻿Jack Stoll﻿.

Earlier this season, another Eagles TE was placed on the list in ﻿Zach Ertz﻿, who did not miss a game as a result.

Currently, guard ﻿Sua Opeta﻿ is the only other Eagle on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Related Content

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Fourth-down confidence built on 'level of trust'

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7 of 8 on fourth down this year. General manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday that the team's aggressive philosophy is a product of its "level of trust" among players and coaches.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady not worried about thumb injury ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Eagles

Rest assured, Bucs fans: Tom Brady is essentially a lock for Thursday Night Football despite dealing with a nagging right thumb injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Lions will play the remainder of the 2021 season without Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow, who is set to undergo season-ending toe surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Robert Saleh staying patient with Zach Wilson: 'It's not easy being a rookie quarterback'

They may not resemble each other much on the field, but Zach Wilson's early struggles remind Jets coach Robert Saleh of the rookie days of one of the NFL's brightest stars: Bills QB Josh Allen.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

It was a crazy day in Cincinnati in Week 5, with both the Bengals and Packers kickers missing multiple game-winning field goals. On Monday, Matt LaFleur addressed the troubles of Mason Crosby and the entire special teams unit.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'People show up for stars in pro sports, and I think our team has a lot of them'

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to an electric 4-1 start to the 2021 NFL season. Head coach Brandon Staley says his team has the star-power befitting of the city they call home.
news

Mark Andrews' big night came after grandma passed away: 'I wanted to play for her'

Mark Andrews' outstanding performance Monday night helped lead the Ravens' to an unforgettable comeback win over the Colts. After the game, Andrews told reporters he dedicated Monday's game to his late grandmother.
news

Frank Reich regrets 'conservative' 3rd-down call in collapse vs. Ravens: 'I wish I had that one back'

With the Indianapolis Colts up 25-17 in the fourth quarter and driving in the red zone, head coach Frank Reich called three straight run plays that lost yardage and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.  
news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson on Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW