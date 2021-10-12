Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed tight end ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list just two days ahead of their home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The moves leaves a tight and improbable window through which Goedert could be available to play Thursday night. Goedert has been vaccinated, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, which means he can rejoin the team if tests negative for the virus twice, 24 hours apart, and is asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Philadelphia's offense stalled for the majority of a 20-18 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday, in which Goedert caught just two passes for 28 yards.

For the season, Goedert has caught 15 of 19 targets for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns; the fourth-year veteran's potential absence Thursday would mean additional snaps for backup ﻿Jack Stoll﻿.

Earlier this season, another Eagles TE was placed on the list in ﻿Zach Ertz﻿, who did not miss a game as a result.