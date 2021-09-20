Eagles TE Zach Ertz tests positive, placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Zach Ertz﻿' status for the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming Week 3 Monday night showdown with the rival Dallas Cowboys is in jeopardy.

Ertz tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ertz is vaccinated, Pelissero reported, so despite the positive test, the veteran tight end could still play against the Cowboys. Per NFL protocols, vaccinated players need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and no symptoms to return to the team.