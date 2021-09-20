Around the NFL

Eagles TE Zach Ertz tests positive, placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 04:31 PM
﻿Zach Ertz﻿' status for the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming Week 3 Monday night showdown with the rival Dallas Cowboys is in jeopardy.

Ertz tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ertz is vaccinated, Pelissero reported, so despite the positive test, the veteran tight end could still play against the Cowboys. Per NFL protocols, vaccinated players need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and no symptoms to return to the team.

The 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, started on Sunday in the Eagles' 17-11 loss to the 49ers, registering one catch for six yards on two targets. He played in the team's opener, as well, and had two receptions for 34 yards.

